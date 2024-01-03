TransLink launches new R6 RapidBus in Surrey and Delta

Metro Vancouver’s sixth RapidBus route is now operational, serving Surrey and Delta.

TransLink first launched the R6 Scott Road RapidBus on New Year’s Day, when seasonal bus service changes went into effect, and a celebration event with media was held today.

The R6 RapidBus runs on a 12 km long, L-shaped route along Scott Road, 120 Street, and 72 Avenue between SkyTrain Scott Road Station and Newton bus exchange.

There are a total of 13 stops on this faster, more frequent bus service, which includes major stops serving Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre — including connections to Scottsdale bus exchange — and the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus. Similar to other RapidBus routes and the 99 B-Line, the R6 features limited stops, the use of the long articulated buses, and all-door boarding.

During peak hours, the R6 will arrive every 7.5 minutes, with frequencies reaching at least every 15 minutes at all operating hours from 5 am to 1 am daily.

The faster speeds of this limited-stop, express service are also aided by some of TransLink’s largest investments to bus-priority infrastructure to date, with $33 million spent on installing extensive bus lanes along the route, including a centre-median bus boarding area at Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre.

Other upgrades under the investments include new protected left turn lanes, traffic signal upgrades, new crosswalks, and new U-turn allowances at select locations. Some public art has also been installed along the route.

The current use of regular bus stop signs for the R6 is temporary, as over the coming months, the installation of real-time digital signs displaying next-bus information will reach completion.

The public transit authority anticipates the R6, coupled with the extensive bus-priority measures, will save passengers up to 10 minutes in travel time in each direction and increase bus capacity on the corridor by 20%.

According to TransLink, the R6 runs along the busiest bus corridor in the South of Fraser sub-region of Metro Vancouver. The exact same route is also served by the No. 319, which is a local bus service that has been retained.

In 2022, the No. 319 was the fourth busiest bus route out of over 200 TransLink bus routes across the region, with annual boardings reaching 6.05 million. It saw averages of 18,050 boardings per weekday, 14,600 boardings per Saturday, and 12,300 boardings per Sunday/holiday.

The No. 319 will continue to operate frequently every 10 minutes during peak hours and at least every 15 minutes at all other times throughout its service hours. It will also benefit from the speed and reliability improvements made by the bus-priority investments for the R6.

“Ridership in places like Surrey and Delta is growing faster than any other part of the region and it’s essential that transit services keep up as Metro Vancouver’s population grows,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

Jasmine Kaur Kochar, the vice president of external affairs for the Kwantlen Student Association, added, “In the current scenario where time is so crucial, it becomes more hectic for students to juggle jobs and academics. So this initiative taken is incredible as it would assist students and employers to manage their schedules.”

TransLink has longer-term plans to upgrade the R6 into its new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) standard through further bus-priority investments.