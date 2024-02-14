Nearly 900 homes in towers up to 32 storeys approved by Delta City Council

The City of Delta has approved its single largest high-density, mixed-use project along its side of the 120 Street corridor, effectively providing a new nodal anchor for the emerging North Delta City Centre.

Last night, the decision by City Council for the application by Value Property Group at 8037-8087 120 Street was unanimously in favour.

This is a redevelopment of the 2004-built, six-acre Delta Shoppers strip mall on the mid-block site near the northwest corner of the intersection of 80 Avenue and 120 Street, replacing almost two dozen businesses including One20 Public House and Liquor Store, Kumare Restaurant and Bakery, JYSK, and She’s Fit.

It is located immediately south of Real Canadian Superstore, and immediately north of the 2017-built, 37-storey Delta Rise condominium tower, which is currently the only high-rise tower in Delta.

The site is directly served by TransLink’s new R6 RapidBus service, which could potentially be upgraded into a higher form of rapid transit in the future.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

On the east side of the site, this new multi-building complex will include two 32-storey condominium towers reaching a height of up to 358 ft, including mixed-use podiums up to nine storeys. On the west side, there will be two mid-rise buildings, including a six-storey secured purpose-built rental housing building, and a 10-storey independent seniors housing building.

There will be a total of 876 homes, including 643 market ownership condominiums, 150 market-rate seniors homes, and 83 secured purpose-built rental homes — a rental mix of 66 market rental units and 17 below-market rental units.

The 17 below-market rental units on an entire building floor would be gifted to the municipal government and potentially operated by Metro Vancouver Regional District’s Housing department, which could also possibly acquire the entire six-storey rental housing building.

The unit size mix across all residential uses is two studios, 151 one-bedroom units, 317 one-bedroom units with a den, 263 two-bedroom units, 135 three-bedroom units, and eight townhouse units. Residents will have access to a wide range of shared amenities, including 21,000 sq ft of indoor amenity space and over 85,000 sq ft of outdoor amenity space, such as outdoor swimming pools and lounges on the base podium rooftops.

“At a time where we need housing more than ever, we owe it to future generations to say yes to new housing, especially new housing that is aligned with Delta’s Official Community Plan (OCP),” said Delta City Councillor Dylan Kruger.

“This OCP-compliant project will go a long way towards helping Delta achieve our mandatory housing targets as set out by the provincial government. This is the appropriate place for density, along the newly completed Scott Road RapidBus line, and steps away from shops and services.”

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The base podium levels in the northeast tower will contain almost 114,000 sq ft of office space, and 3,400 sq ft of childcare space across two facilities for a combined capacity of up to 60 kids.

The ground level of all four buildings will be largely dedicated to about 71,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses, which almost replicates the strip mall’s existing 74,700 sq ft of leasable commercial space. These new commercial uses will activate 1.4 acres of public plaza and open spaces, particularly an expansive pedestrian-only central plaza that spans east to west from 120 Street to the property’s western edge.

“Residents will be an elevator ride away from shops and services to meet their daily needs, and a public plaza with opportunities for community events like farmers markets and live music. This type of public realm space will be a game changer for Scott Road, which today is dominated by parking lots and strip malls,” continued Kruger.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

According to architectural firm Arcadis, the complex and its central plaza are imagined as a “canyon-like central pedestrian space.”

“The architectural form of the two towers play into the canyon-like effect of the podium base by creating a series of carvings and extrusions that extend along the internal faces of the towers, mimicking the uneven walls of a canyon sculpted through the forces of erosion,” states the design rationale.

Four underground levels will contain 1,565 vehicle parking stalls and 1,123 bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach just over one million sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is four times the size of the lot. The redevelopment will be built in four phases.