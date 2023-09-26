BC government announces legislated housing supply targets for 10 cities

Construction of the MC2 residential towers near SkyTrain Marine Drive Station in South Vancouver. The complex reached completion in 2016. (Shutterstock)

The Government of British Columbia has announced its long-awaited final housing target orders for the first 10 municipal governments under the legislated Housing Supply Act.

These figures are new additional homes that municipal governments must catalyze over the next five years between October 2023 and September 2028, not merely approve.

It should also be emphasized that these are targets for both reaching completion and occupancy-ready units, not merely approvals during the municipal stage of reviewing applications.

Each of the first 10 municipal governments was given the opportunity to weigh in on the provincial government’s targets throughout the summer after the provincial government announced in late spring they would be part of the first batch of jurisdictions under the Housing Supply Act.

The City of Vancouver’s target alone accounts for nearly half of the combined total of 60,123 units all 10 cities are required to achieve. BC’s largest municipality has been ordered to catalyze 28,900 homes.

In addition to quantity prescriptions, there are also quality stipulations to ensure the housing being achieved meets the perceived need in communities, including mandated units by size for the varying needs of small and larger households, units by ownership or rental tenure, and rental units with market and below-market rents.

Moreover, there are interim annual targets over the five-year period, with the number of homes per year rising significantly year-over-year, suggesting the provincial government expects municipal governments to work out their kinks quickly and create policies and strategies in an expeditious manner that catalyze the new housing, such as updating their community plans.

Here is a full breakdown of what all 10 cities need to catalyze to completion over the next five years:

ABBOTSFORD Total units: 7,240 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 3,991 Two-bedroom: 1,213 Three-bedroom: 2,034 Units by tenure: Rental: 3,753 Owned: 3,487 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 2,331 Market: 1,421 Supportive housing units: 198 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 1,022 Year 2: 2,186 Year 3: 3,563 Year 4: 5,224 Year 5: 7,240

DELTA Total units: 3,607 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 2,021 Two-bedroom: 682 Three-bedroom: 904 Units by tenure: Rental: 2,030 Owned: 1,577 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 830 Market: 1,199 Supportive housing units: 95 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 1,514 Year 2: 1,098 Year 3: 1,785 Year 4: 2,609 Year 5: 3,607

DISTRICT OF NORTH VANCOUVER Total units: 2,838 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 1,605 Two-bedroom: 534 Three-bedroom: 698 Units by tenure: Rental: 1,541 Owned: 1,297 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 657 Market: 884 Supportive housing units: 78 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 499 Year 2: 1,021 Year 3: 1,577 Year 4: 2,179 Year 5: 2,838

KAMLOOPS Total units: 4,236 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 2,642 Two-bedroom: 739 Three-bedroom: 854 Units by tenure: Rental: 2,227 Owned: 2,009 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 1,320 Market: 907 Supportive housing units: 115 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 679 Year 2: 1,414 Year 3: 2,233 Year 4: 3,164 Year 5: 4,236

OAK BAY Total units: 664 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 446 Two-bedroom: 100 Three-bedroom: 118 Units by tenure: Rental: 246 Owned: 418 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 141 Market: 104 Supportive housing units: 20 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 56 Year 2: 138 Year 3: 258 Year 4: 429 Year 5: 664

PORT MOODY Total units: 1,694 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 903 Two-bedroom: 328 Three-bedroom: 462 Units by tenure: Rental: 704 Owned: 989 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 238 Market: 466 Supportive housing units: 30 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 231 Year 2: 499 Year 3: 820 Year 4: 1,212 Year 5: 1,694

SAANICH Total units: 4,610 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 3,001 Two-bedroom: 780 Three-bedroom: 828 Units by tenure: Rental: 2,495 Owned: 2,115 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 1,161 Market: 1,134 Supportive housing units: 131 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 440 Year 2: 1,041 Year 3: 1,882 Year 4: 3,045 Year 5: 4,610

VANCOUVER Total units: 28,900 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 17,459 Two-bedroom: 5,231 Three-bedroom: 6,209 Units by tenure: Rental: 20,886 Owned: 8,015 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 7,894 Market: 12,992 Supportive housing units: 583 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 5,202 Year 2: 10,597 Year 3: 16,281 Year 4: 22,349 Year 5: 28,900

VICTORIA Total units: 4,902 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 3,365 Two-bedroom: 801 Three-bedroom: 736 Units by tenure: Rental: 3,483 Owned: 1,419 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 1,798 Market: 1,685 Supportive housing units: 102 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 659 Year 2: 1,425 Year 3: 2,352 Year 4: 3,493 Year 5: 4,902

WEST VANCOUVER Total units: 1,432 Units by size: Studio/one-bedroom: 854 Two-bedroom: 256 Three-bedroom: 321 Units by tenure: Rental: 985 Owned: 446 Rental units by market rate: Below-market: 435 Market: 551 Supportive housing units: 39 Five-year annual totals: Year 1: 220 Year 2: 462 Year 3: 738 Year 4: 1,057 Year 5: 1,432



“These housing targets put forward by the province marked a 30% increase in overall housing to be built in these communities compared to what’s been previously planned. These targets were developed at population growth and housing data. Data, not politics,” said Ravi Kahlon, the BC Minister of Housing, during today’s press conference.

“We are confident that by working together with 10 municipalities, we will not only hit our housing targets, but we will exceed them. Make no mistake, this will not be easy. Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges that our province is facing. As we work together to find solutions. I want all of you to know that we are here to listen and to support our local government partners.”

Drawing from data from Statistics Canada, BC Stats, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Integrated Data Project for Preventing and Reducing Homelessness, the provincial government’s housing targets for each municipality are based on a formula.

The formula takes into account the municipal government’s recent Housing Needs Report to factor in the “extreme core housing need,” the proportional level of homelessness in a community compared with the regional population, the formation rate for households in the community, the rate of growth in the number of households, and the estimated number of rental units needed to bring the rental vacancy rate to a healthy rate of 3%.

The targets established by the provincial government represent a 38% increase in overall housing to be built in these cities over what was projected to have been created based on historic trends. Moreover, the targets are based on 75% of that municipality’s identified housing needs.

The provincial government will monitor municipalities’ progress to meet their targets and create policies that enable them to succeed. They will be evaluated after the first six months and then annually thereafter.

Kahlon says the legislation provides the provincial government with the powers to address non-compliant jurisdictions, whether there are real challenges to overcome or a city that does not want to comply with the provincial direction. But he adds that the first 10 cities have so far been “so positive.”

The first list of 10 cities that include Vancouver is just the first wave of cities being rolled into the Housing Supply Act.

Kahlon noted that he expects the next 10 cities to be announced before the end of 2023, and he intends to add 10 cities six months after that.

A total of 47 municipal jurisdictions across BC are targeted by the provincial government for inclusion in the Housing Supply Act.

“We wanted to make sure we did it in smaller numbers because it was important to have that conversation with the communities to really engage on what the target should be,” the Minister continued.

“But also because if we need to step in, and communities don’t want to be part of the housing solution, a smaller number makes it easier for us to be able to handle the capacity of doing that.”