Full list of 104 transit hubs under BC's transit-oriented development legislation

The Government of British Columbia is providing municipal governments until the end of June 2024 to change their bylaws and policies for their provincially designated transit-oriented development (TOD) areas.

This follows the recent final approval of the provincial government’s transit-oriented development legislation, which requires the residential densification of select public transit hubs across the region.

On Thursday, the provincial government released the full list of 104 major public transit hubs — a rail rapid transit station or a bus exchange — with a surrounding TOD area. A total of 31 municipalities have at least one provincially designated TOD area within their jurisdiction, including 14 municipalities in Metro Vancouver and 17 elsewhere in BC.

As can be expected, the vast majority of the TOD areas are located within Metro Vancouver — emanating around a hub for a TransLink service. This entails 64 SkyTrain stations, including 50 existing stations, five future stations on the Millennium Line extension reaching Arbutus, all eight future stations on the Expo Line extension reaching Langley, and the Canada Line’s future Capstan Station in Richmond.

Many of these SkyTrain station areas already have high-density, tower-based transit-oriented developments or existing municipal community/area plans that are in alignment with the TOD legislation.

As TransLink’s largest bus exchanges are largely co-located with SkyTrain stations, only 10 standalone bus exchanges in Metro Vancouver are classified as TOD areas by the provincial government. The major Carvolth bus exchange in Langley Township is noticeably absent from the list.

One major addition made by the provincial government since the TOD legislation was first announced early this fall is the inclusion of West Coast Express commuter rail stations as a type of TOD area. Five of the suburban stations on the TransLink-operated commuter rail are included in the list.

The remaining 25 TOD areas are for BC Transit bus exchanges located across the province outside Metro Vancouver, including two bus exchanges in the Fraser Valley and even one in Whistler — the Gondola bus exchange. The city outside Metro Vancouver with the most TOD areas is Kelowna, where four bus exchanges have received the designation.

For municipal jurisdictions within Metro Vancouver, the provincial government stipulates TOD areas around SkyTrain stations extend from an 800 metre radius around the transit hub.

For areas within a 200-metre radius from the SkyTrain station, the minimum required allowances are up to 20 storeys in height and a minimum allowable floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is up to five time larger than the size of the lot. For areas within a radius of between 200 metres and 400 metres from a SkyTrain station, the minimum allowances are up to 12 storeys and up to 4.0 FAR. For areas within a radius between 400 metres and 800 metres from a SkyTrain station, the minimum allowances are up to eight storeys and up to 3.0 FAR.

The TOD areas around Metro Vancouver bus exchanges and West Coast Express stations have a radius of 400 metres, with the inner area within 200 metres prescribed with minimum allowances of up to 10 storeys and up to 3.5 FAR, and the outer area between 200 metres and 400 metres prescribed with minimum allowances of up to six storeys and up to 2.5 FAR.

For BC cities outside Metro Vancouver that have a bus exchange carrying the TOD area designation, the radius also extends 400 metres, but the minimum requirements are lower, with the provincial government prescribing minimum allowances of up to 10 storeys and up to 3.5 FAR for areas within 200 metres, and up to six storeys and up to 2.5 FAR for areas between 200 metres and 400 metres. The smaller jurisdictions of Whistler, Penticton, and Lantzville have separate policies for their TOD areas around bus exchanges, with the provincial government requiring up to six storeys and up to 2.5 FAR within 200 metres, and up to four storeys and up to 1.5 FAR between 200 metres and 400 metres.

While these are the minimum densities required for TOD areas, the provincial government makes it clear that municipal governments can prescribe greater densities and heights for such areas surrounding the designated public transit hubs.

It is also noted in the provincial regulations that building height considerations are superior to FAR density. For example, if a proposed building has an FAR density that reaches the provincial maximum FAR, but the proposed height exceeds the provincial maximum height, the municipal government would be able to limit the building’s height to the provincial maximum height. But the municipality cannot restrict the maximum FAR.

Another major policy applicable to the TOD areas is the elimination of the ability for municipal governments to apply minimum vehicle parking standards for new residential uses. This will help increase transit ridership, speed up housing projects, and reduce project costs, especially with such parking typically accomplished through deeper excavations for underground parkades. But minimum vehicle parking standards for visitors, accessibility purposes, and commercial uses will remain.

Under the legislation, municipalities will have the continued authority to apply development cost levies, community amenity contributions, and density bonuses on the projects within TOD areas.

The policies requiring greater heights and densities within designated TOD areas are only applicable to zoning where residential use is permitted, including residential-only zoning and mixed-use zoning with residential uses. Some exceptions include zonings for industrial and agricultural uses, federal considerations for building heights impacting airport flight paths, federal crown lands, heritage buildings and sites, and challenging ground conditions, such as flood plains, hazardous areas, riparian areas, and other environmentally sensitive areas.

The provincial government anticipates the TOD legislation could catalyze as many as over 100,00 new additional homes around major public transit hubs across BC by 2034.

Here is the full list of 104 transit-oriented development areas as required by provincial legislation: