After a devastating flood instantly halted its operations at the end of 2021, DD Mau Chinatown is gearing up to reopen.

The popular Vietnamese restaurant suffered extensive water damage, news it shared with followers via an Instagram video announcing the situation.

“An unfortunate way to end 2021. As we reach the end of another pandemic year, we didn’t see this one coming,” the restaurant wrote in the caption of the December 31, 2021 post.

But here’s the good news, DD Mau is back!

It’s reopening on March 22 and it will be operating Tuesday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am until late.

Patrons can make their reservations online now and ensure they get a table at the popular Chinatown dining destination.

In addition to the reopening, the restaurant is launching a monthly event called “Happy Beginning Fridays” starting March 25 at 8 pm.

This late-night happy hour will feature fried chicken burgers, drink and food specials, and live music from DJs.

Make sure you head in and welcome this concept back.

DD Mau Chinatown

Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6076

