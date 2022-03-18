FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Yum Gourmet Donuts opening in New West this weekend

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 18 2022, 5:55 pm
@yumgourmetdonuts/Instagram
A sugary-sweet concept is about to launch in Metro Vancouver. Yum Gourmet Donuts is slated to open in New West this weekend.

The loaded donut purveyor will be opening at 468 East Columbia Street in the city’s Sapperton District on March 19.

Folks can expect hefty small-batch donuts made fresh at this spot. A baker’s dozen here consists of a daily rotation of deluxe artisan donuts, including vegan options.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YUM! Donuts (@yumgourmetdonuts)

You can even order large birthday cake donuts that feed 10 people from this business. Requests for this need to be made 48 hours in advance.

Be sure to check out this new destination once it opens.

Yum Gourmet Donuts

Address: 468 East Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram

