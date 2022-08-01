David Foster and Katharine McPhee escape to posh BC resort for long weekend (VIDEO)

Victoria native David Foster is back in British Columbia with his wife Katharine McPhee.

Foster, 72, and the American Idol alum, 38, posed up a storm on a helicopter ride as they soaked in some snowy mountain views (and even going for a walk in the snow) before landing at the luxe Nimmo Bay Resort on Vancouver Island.

“canadian energy,” the California-born singer and actress captioned her quick reel, set to Beyoncé’s new Renaissance track “Move.”

The intimate wilderness resort is in the heart of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest, on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katharine McPhee Foster (@katharinefoster)

Katharine’s bikini body was on full display in a black two piece as she walked on a beach and posed in front of a helicopter. Notably, she gave birth to the couple’s son Rennie, now 1, in Feb. 2021.

David kissed Katharine on the cheek in one cute photo as they soaked up the view in cute photo. The couple also appeared to bring a bottle of wine for their nature excursion before touching down at the resort in the Great Bear Rainforest.

Nimmo Bay is owned by Canadian Tenors singer Clifton Murray‘s parents Craig and Deborah Murray.

The Tenors have performed with David many times over the years, serving as his opening act a decade ago before signing to his label, Verve Records.

Clifton commented on the post, “Wow!!! [Thank] you so much for making this video.”

David regularly visits his hometown and province, bringing his 6-month-old son and wife to Stuart Island last summer. The Grammy-winning producer also owns a reported $14 million home in North Saanich on a secluded beach.

If you want to check out the resort, here’s an insider look at the stunning property.