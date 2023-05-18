Dave's Hot Chicken continues to eye expansion across Canada

It has been over three years since we first announced that Dave’s Hot Chicken had plans to set up shop in Canada.

The viral, LA-founded brand known for its picture-perfect hot chicken opened its first Toronto location in early 2021.

Today, Dave’s operates four Toronto outposts, and there are many more planned for the future.

Dished chatted with the Toronto-based entrepreneur leading the expansion of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Canada, Blair Bitove, to get an update on what’s next for the crispy-fried company.

Bitove tells Dished that there are still plans afoot for Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in many major Canadian cities, namely Vancouver and Calgary.

While no exact locations have been firmed down just yet, Bitove says the search for new restaurants continues for both cities and in Metro Vancouver as well.

We’re told a tentative launch of 2024 is in sight for both the Vancouver and Calgary stores.

The brand has already experienced a ton of success in the Toronto market. With a downtown pop-up forthcoming and a Burlington, Ontario, location on the way, the concept uses Lightspeed Restaurant to streamline operations for all the openings.

We’ll keep you posted as details are released; stay tuned!