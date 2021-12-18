Dave Chappelle's Vancouver show rescheduled to April 2022

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Hours after BC announced restrictions which impact events with 1,000 people or more, Rogers Arena has announced that the Dave Chappelle concert, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, has been rescheduled to April 2022.

The restrictions force events with over 1,000 people to reduce capacity by 50%.

Existing tickets will be honoured accordingly, and the show’s new date is set for Saturday, April 23.

Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be permitted at the show. Upon arrival, phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

A Bryan Adams concert which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve, has also been cancelled.

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Time: 8 pm

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022

With files from Vincent Plana