All the new COVID-19 restrictions that start in BC on Monday

On Friday afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced restrictions for gatherings and events in BC.

The revisions to existing health orders apply to private and social gatherings, and large-scale events. The new orders last until January 31.

Here’s a quick summary of everything that comes into effect on Monday, December 20.

Events and pubic gatherings

All events with 1,000 people or more in attendance will be forced to reduce capacity by 50%.

This applies to concerts, and sporting events like Canucks games. Sports tournaments are also being paused.

The BC Vaccine Card will also be utilized to a greater degree, impacting all venues regardless of the number of attendees. Previous to Friday’s announcement, the BC Vaccine Card was mandated for venues and events for 50 people or more.

New Year’s Eve

Dr. Henry announced that all New Year’s Eve parties are effectively cancelled. Restaurants will still be able to operate at full capacity for regular dining.

Private gatherings

If you were planning on holding a Christmas or New Year’s event, you’ll have to change plans.

Gatherings will be limited to one household, plus an additional 10 guests, or one additional household.

Furthermore, everyone attending must be vaccinated. Unvaccinated visitors must not be permitted.

It is unclear what steps the province will be taking to ensure enforcement of the new measures.

Restaurants and bars

Restaurants are largely unaffected by the new health order, but some minor changes will be implemented.

Mingling is no longer permitted. This means patrons at an eatery must remain seated at all times, unless they need to visit the restroom. Like before, masks will also need to stay on at all times, unless you are seated at your table.

Holiday shopping

While specifics haven’t yet been revealed, during a press conference on Friday, Henry suggested that BC health officials would be working with retailers to ensure proper COVID-19 safety protocols are in place prior to the busy shopping holiday season, which will also apply to Boxing Day.

Henry warned that further announcements on BC restrictions could be coming on Monday.

You can review all the new measures here.