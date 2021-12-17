EventsNewsConcertsCoronavirus

Bryan Adams cancels Vancouver New Year's show over Omicron concerns

Amir Ali
Dec 17 2021, 10:44 pm
In some sad news for Bryan Adams fans, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist has announced that he is cancelling his Vancouver show which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

In a tweet, Adams cited concerns about the Omicron variant, and BC’s new limits on event capacity as reasons for the cancellation.

He was set to appear with special guests 54-40 and Mother Mother.

The tweet from Adams reads, “Due to the continuing onset of the Omicron virus, the Provincial Government has limited attendance of all events and cancelled New Year’s Eve events, which means that the New Year’s Eve concert starring Bryan Adams is cancelled.”

The last time the Grammy and Juno award-winning artist performed in Vancouver was back in 2018.

On Friday afternoon, BC announced that events operating with 1,000 guests or more would have to reduce capacity to 50% until January 31.

In another notable New Year’s event, Dave Chappelle was scheduled to perform at Roger’s Arena on New Year’s Day.

It’s unclear how other events like the Chapelle show might be impacted, but Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for more information, and whether or not other cancellations are planned.

 

