Video footage of the moment a dump truck slammed into an overpass on Knight Street in Richmond is being shared widely online.

Last Friday, a truck driver who was travelling south attempted to drive under the Cambie Street overpass. However, the top of the disconnected bed of a trailer didn’t clear the overpass, and instead slammed into the concrete structure at a high speed.

RCMP said it hasn’t received reports of any injuries but said the driver isn’t cooperating with investigators.

Now we are getting a new look at what happened before the crash and the moment of impact.

The video was taken by a driver travelling behind the truck and shows the trailer was in an unsafe position for at least a minute before it struck the overpass.

This was from my dash cam. It was absolutely scary to witness it. pic.twitter.com/G041SgpTHC — Jenn Hoban (@JennHoban) February 12, 2023

Some online have questioned why the other drivers didn’t appear to alert the truck about the impending collision.

“Why couldn’t other drivers warn him rather than record videos to post later? I’m sure he was easily passed by at least 10 vehicles on his trip — people make mistakes, but when others have an opportunity to help with a situation only to choose to stand by and watch,” Harjot Thandi said in a tweet.

He added, “seeing this error is far too common.”

Why couldn't other drivers warn him rather than record videos to post later? I'm sure he was easily passed by at least 10 vehicles on his trip – people make mistakes, but when others have an opportunity to help with a situation only to choose to stand by and watch 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Harjot Thandi (@Tshredz) February 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time a transport truck crashing into an overpass has shut down a major BC highway, though.

For example last summer, a truck got caught on the Cambie Road overpass of Highway 99 southbound, just past the Oak Street Bridge. In another incident, two people were hospitalized after another truck crashed into an overpass along Highway 1 in Langley, under the 192nd Street overpass.

BC Trucking Association President and CEO Dave Earle said it’s distressing to see so many over-height trucks crash into infrastructure.

“Is it that companies and drivers aren’t paying attention to the law and just aren’t bothering to do their work… their pre-trips, their measurements, and making sure they pull the appropriate permits if it’s oversized? Or is it a mistake in measurement? Is it not securing the load properly so it moves through transit. Or is it an honest error on the part of the driver taking the wrong route?” he said in July 2022. “We just don’t know.”

On Monday, the province announced it will require commercial vehicle operators to use electronic logging devices. ELDs are used to automatically track drivers’ time behind driving, “reducing the likelihood of driving while tired.”

“Using technology to ensure that commercial drivers aren’t on the road longer than they should be on a given day will protect their safety and the safety of others on BC highways,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, said. “It will also support a more efficient trucking industry, which is critical to keeping supplies moving across the province.”

Carriers will have until August 1 to install ELDs and train drivers and dispatchers which is when the new rules will be implemented.

Earle said in a statement he supports the ELD mandate.

“While there is no single fix for improved safety performance, a widespread requirement for technology that automates compliance and helps to promote effective safety programs will transform the industry for the better,” he said.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for an update on the investigation, and if any charges have been recommended.

With files from Megan Devlin and Sarah Anderson