Driver who crashed dump truck into Richmond overpass "uncooperative" with police

The dump truck driver who crashed into an overpass this morning isn’t cooperating with police, Richmond Mounties say.

The driver was apparently travelling southbound on Knight Street with their trailer in the raised/vertical position — and it was too tall to make it under the bridge.

The dump truck bin slammed into the Cambie Street overpass, and the vehicle detached from its trailer, which remained lodged under the overpass — and became the subject of many photos by commuters.

Luckily, police haven’t received reports of any injuries. But they say the driver isn’t cooperating with investigators.

The Richmond Road Safety Unit is taking over the investigation alongside the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Transportation.

“Due to the time of the morning in which this collision occurred, many travellers were affected during the rush hour commute,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release.

Workers are conducting structural assessments on the overpass and bridge deck after the impact.

Police ask anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-4381.