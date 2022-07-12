NewsTransportationUrbanized

Truck crashes into Highway 1 overpass in Langley (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
|
Jul 12 2022, 7:02 pm
Randy Andersen/Submitted

Two people are in hospital after a truck crashed into an overpass along Highway 1 in Langley, BC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the 911 call came in just after 8 am, and two ground ambulances transported two patients to hospital.

The collision happened under the 192nd Street overpass and DriveBC cautioned motorists to expect major delays.

“Please avoid the area and drive accordingly,” DriveBC tweeted.

Traffic was diverted off the highway via 200th Street.

By noon the HOV lane had reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Transportation.

Photos from the scene submitted by Daily Hive reader Randy Andersen show a smashed vehicle and a collapsed construction vehicle below the overpass. Several crews in yellow reflective vests assess the situation.

 

Damage to the bridge can also be seen in another photo. There appears to be a hole in the cement from where the truck made impact.

photo

Randy Andersen

There’s also debris scattered on the highway.

