Truck crashes into Highway 1 overpass in Langley (PHOTOS)

Two people are in hospital after a truck crashed into an overpass along Highway 1 in Langley, BC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the 911 call came in just after 8 am, and two ground ambulances transported two patients to hospital.

The collision happened under the 192nd Street overpass and DriveBC cautioned motorists to expect major delays.

“Please avoid the area and drive accordingly,” DriveBC tweeted.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Due to the major vehicle incident at 192nd St. in #LangleyBC, WB traffic is being diverted off the highway at 200th St. Please drive carefully and expect major delays. Please avoid the area and plan your route accordingly. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/iQgj0UBK9S — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2022

Traffic was diverted off the highway via 200th Street.

By noon the HOV lane had reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Transportation.

#BCHwy1 3 WB lanes remain closed with only the HOV lane OPEN after earlier MVI that damaged the 192nd St Overpass. Expect major delays. Use alternate routes as available. EB off-ramp to 192 St is closed. 192 St also closed in both directions. #LangleyBC #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/hbSQb1064I — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) July 12, 2022

Photos from the scene submitted by Daily Hive reader Randy Andersen show a smashed vehicle and a collapsed construction vehicle below the overpass. Several crews in yellow reflective vests assess the situation.

Damage to the bridge can also be seen in another photo. There appears to be a hole in the cement from where the truck made impact.

There’s also debris scattered on the highway.