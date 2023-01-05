After quite the wait, North Vancouver residents are finally about to get a brand new spot for omakase-style sushi.

Back in April 2022, Dished shared that Sushi Mahana would be opening at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Vancouver, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

While the restaurant originally set an opening date for late summer, that season came and went without a word of a grand opening.

Now, Sushi Mahana has announced that it will officially be opening to the public on Saturday, January 14.

Served omakase-style means that instead of ordering from a menu, diners will be served a progressive set menu of sushi and small plates, making the dining experience about what’s seasonal, fresh, and top of mind for the chef at the moment.

Sushi Mahana will offer two different omakase courses, with a limited-time-only introductory course for $200 and a Mahana premium course for $250.

There will be no a la carte options here and a $50 deposit is required upon each reservation.

Sushi Mahana will have two seatings available for dinner every day at 5:30 pm and at 8 pm, except for Mondays and Tuesdays.

Reservations are now open and can be made by emailing the restaurant at [email protected].

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram