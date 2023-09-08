Aleph Eatery routinely makes the list of the best vegan restaurants in Vancouver, and now it’s launched its very own sweet counterpart.

Darling Bakery is the new dessert concept from Aleph, offering vegan takes on Middle Eastern-inspired sweets and treats.

The team behind Aleph has been working on Darling for a while now, with the hopes of introducing “guilt-free, plant-based treats” and to “prove that vegan treats can be as satisfying as they are wholesome,” the restaurant shared in an announcement.

Darling Bakery offers a selection of cookies, chocolates, and cakes, all of which will be plant-based and some of which will also be gluten-free.

Think olive oil cake, orange walnut chocolate cake, rose cardamom cookies, chocolate tahini brownies, and more.

While Darling does not have its own storefront, the sweets are available for delivery via platforms like Uber Eats and can also be ordered through Aleph’s website. The desserts are also available for pick-up.

Darling Bakery just launched today and is available online now.

Darling Bakery

Address: Available via online order

