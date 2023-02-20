FoodRestaurants & BarsVegetarian & VeganBest of

These are the best vegan and plant-based restaurants in Vancouver

Being vegan has never been easier (or more delicious), especially in a city like Vancouver.

More and more restaurants are offering plant-based options on their menus, making it easy to find something great to eat no matter where you are in the city.

From local chains offering vegan comfort eats to produce-forward spots that make plant-based look downright inspiring, this city is no slouch when it comes to vegan food that is more than just palatable – it’s actually great.

Here are our picks for the best vegan restaurants and cafes in Vancouver.

If you’re not vegan but want to try to move towards a more plant-based diet, check out our tips on how to go (and stay) vegan.

Do Chay Saigon Vegetarian

Do Chay

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

This Kingsway gem is delightful and is definitely a must for those who enjoy Vietnamese. The entire menu here is vegetarian, and almost all of it is vegan too, including its crispy spring rolls and Uncle Hing’s Wings made with mushrooms.

Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-225-8349

MeeT

 

A go-to for vegan comfort food, MeeT is a super popular spot with several locations. Known for its decadent Double-Double Burger (double coconut bacon and double cheez), mountains of crispy fries and poutine, not to mention huge bowls of mac n’ cheez, MeeT is a solid choice for plant-based eats and decent cocktails, too.

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1165

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1010

Address: 12 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1111

The Acorn

 

If you’re looking for a special, slightly higher-end dining experience, Acorn is it. Serving the best in fine vegetarian and vegan dining, you’ll be treated to craft cocktails, excellent service, and delicious seasonally-inspired dishes. Everything is beautifully presented and you’ll want to try it all (but definitely try the mushroom appetizer).

Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-9001 

Chau Veggie Express

 

This plant-based Vietnamese restaurant offers patrons a variety of dishes like hearty soups, bowls, and fresh and crispy rolls too. It also happens to have some seriously great quick grab-and-go options too, like a housemade beet latte and bottles of vegan Vietnamese iced coffee.

Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-9508

Address: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9508

Virtuous Pie

 

Offering an excellent selection of vegan pizzas and dairy-free ice cream, Virtuous Pie has made a name for itself in the city over the last few years. With locations in both Vancouver and Victoria, Virtuous is the place to go for zany plant-based pizzas, including its fan favourites Ultraviolet (walnut and arugula pesto, cashew mozzarella, tomatoes, kale, caramelized onion, and pine nuts), and Superfunghi (wild mushrooms, potato cream and, mozzarella).

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0060

Heirloom

Located in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, Heirloom is a a favourite for its daily vegetarian and vegan brunch options. Not everything on the menu here is vegan, so pay attention to menu items marked with a little “V” to find the plant-based dishes – these include artichoke tacos, Korean fried cauliflower, and its spicy tofu noodle bowl.

Address: 1509 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-2231

Kind Cafe

Kind Cafe operates under a BYOC policy (bring-your-own-cup or container), a part of its mission to bring patrons a “kinder cafe experience.” Customers can also enjoy specialty lattes like Beetroot Spice, Classic Matcha, and Blue Lavender alongside smoothies and hearty veggie-packed fare.

Address: 3080 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-992-7675

Hey Kokomo

Kokomo_8

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Specializing in delicious and colourful bowls of vegan goodness, Kokomo has several locations around Metro Vancouver and just continues to grow. Some menu highlights include its Beet Poke Macro bowl and its Golden Laksa Noodles.

Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6599

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5017

Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-5288

Address: 121 Brew Street Unit #3, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-2866

CHOMP Vegan Eatery

CHOMP Vegan Eatery doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location, but what it does have is a weekly meal prep service that supplies premade, vegan meals to those living locally. A new menu is available each week, with customizable plans for picky eaters, and is available for delivery.

Address: Available online

The Arbor

The little sister of Acorn (and located on the same block), Arbor is funky and slightly more affordable. This restaurant is vegetable-forward and isn’t entirely vegan, but it does have plenty of vegan options, including its fried oyster mushrooms and fig and brie tofu sandwich.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-3256

Chickpea

Chickpea_9

Cauliflower of Life (Hanna McLean / Daily Hive)

As the name suggests, almost every dish contains chickpeas at this vibrant and warm restaurant. Offering a multitude of pitas, salads, hummus plates, and platters, Chickpea’s fries and chickpea frittatas are a definite must-try. It also offers excellent desserts, including the beautifully named Fairy Baklava.

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0602

Address (Food truck): 884 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Vegan Cave Cafe

 

This Abbott Street cafe has a make-your-own vegan pizza option along with signature varieties on its menu. There are also plant-based bowls, burritos, soups, salads, and dessert up for order here.
 
Address: 415 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4211

The Burrow

 

A much-loved favourite of Commercial Drive, The Burrow is great for affordable, tasty Mexican-inspired vegetarian and vegan food. Vegans can go for a “veganized” hot cheese dip, soy-based wings, and the classic Ronny Russell Burrito (with sweet potato, purple cabbage, black beans, and guac, of course).

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8224

Mila

 

Mila is a stylish Chinatown spot for “internationally inspired,” entirely plant-based dishes, like its Aburi Lox Oshi (made with carrots), Fattoush salad, and Dan Dan Noodles. It also happens to be a great spot for fun cocktails, like its seasonal Winona Forever or the Japanese Breakfast.

Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Khoe

 

This plant-based spot offers take-out and delivery only, as it operates out of a commissary kitchen, but the next time you’re looking for vegan take-out, it’s not to be missed. Khoe is especially known for its bowls modeled after Vietnamese bun dishes, which include rice noodles, spring rolls, tofu, and a ton of herbs and pickled veggies.

Address: Order online

Viet Family, The Vegan House

This cozy, family-owned spot on Commercial drive offers an entirely plant-based menu of Vietnamese and other Asian-inspired eats. Dishes include curry laksa noodles, pad thai, and beef pho made with vegan beef.

Address: 1431 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Buddha Chay

Taking over the former location of Do Chay’s Yaletown address, Buddha Chay offers similar fare to its former tenant: vegan Vietnamese eats. Expect dishes like its house salad wraps, crispy fried wontons, and a hearty mustard green soup.

Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

To Live For Bakery

To Live For Bakery

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Celebrated Vancouver food blogger Erin Ireland recently opened her own highly anticipated bakery, which means there’s now a place you can go to get vegan sweets all the time. The pastries are always rotating here, but expect classics like lemon loaf, banana bread, and cookies.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Aleph Eatery

 

Aleph is a vegetarian and vegan spot serving Palestinian food, with a menu featuring dishes like Shakshuka, falafel bowls, tahini brownies, and more.

Address: 1889 Powell Street, Vancouver

