Earlier in January, the longtime watering hole the Delta Lion Pub announced it would be closing after nearly 50 years of operation.

The Delta spot was founded in 1977 and was known by locals as a go-to for pub food and cold drinks. At the time, the pub’s owners had posted a heartfelt message online, thanking staff and patrons for their dedication to the Delta Lion after so many years.

Recently though, rumours began circulating that the pub was getting ready for a big comeback.

Perhaps the biggest hint that the Delta Lion would be returning was a huge banner strung across the front of the establishment with only the information that it would be “reopening soon” and a phone number.

When your hometown pub closes, but not really. #NorthDelta

In a quick call to the pub, Dished confirmed that these rumours are true and that the Delta Lion will be reopening “in a couple of weeks.”

The pub will operate under new ownership, but we’re told that everything else will stay exactly the same.

Those who have grown up coming to this spot and have come to know it as a comforting local place to grab drinks with friends will be happy to know that its legacy will continue.