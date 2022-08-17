D Spot Dessert Cafe aims to more than double its number of locations in Canada soon.

This hugely popular spot for savoury and sweet dishes started in 2014 and has expanded incredibly quickly, with 15 spots in Ontario, one in Edmonton, and three already in Calgary.

Even more impressive, more than 25 locations are set to open soon across Canada, with 18 more in Ontario, four in Alberta, two in the Vancouver area, and one in Manitoba.

The social-media-worthy dishes here are a perfect date idea, an exciting spot to bring the kids, or just a place to satisfy all of your cravings and help you with all of your pizza and sweet tooth cravings.

Dished recently visited a D Spot Dessert Cafe and tried desserts of all kinds, and even a few savoury dishes as well.

The menu is enormous, but we tried as much as we could.

There are skillet cookies that come with different toppings, ice cream, and more, as well as over 15 different kinds of cake, like the funfetti and sticky toffee butter cake.

We tried the PB & Me skillet, made with a peanut cookie base and topped with peanuts and Reece’s minis, and served with a melted chocolate drizzle and vanilla ice cream.

There are also over 30 different kinds of milkshakes offered on the menu here, from classics that come with your choice of whip cream to original creations, like the chocolate monkey.

We tried out the Kinder Bueno milkshake and the strawberry cheesecake milkshake that had real cake blended into it.

There’s an endless amount of other dessert creations, too, with all types of combinations of pancakes, waffles, ice cream, fruit, and more.

A few of the other desserts we dug into were the Kinder Beuno waffle served with ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, a hidden gem lava cake Belgian creation crepe with strawberry, banana, and Oreo, as well as the Rise of the Donut, a massive creation that was a Belgian waffle, served with ice cream, sprinkles, white chocolate, and a full-sized donut.

Usually, a food spot that does something so well, as D Spot does with desserts, will focus on that specialty. But this menu has burgers, sausages, poutine, and eight different kinds of original pizzas, like steak and cheese or butter chicken.

We had the Canadian, Eh! pizza topped with mushrooms, pepperoni, and beef bacon, and the nacho poutine, which came with fries, gravy, salsa, cheese sauce, tortilla chips, and classic nacho toppings.

It was a whirlwind of flavours that were as fun to look at as they were to eat.

All of these upcoming spots are currently listed as “coming soon” on the website, so stay tuned for exact opening dates and addresses. In the meantime, visit one of the existing locations.

