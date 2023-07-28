A mega dessert chain that specializes in all things sweet is expanding to BC, with its very first location here planned for Delta.

D Spot Dessert Cafe, known for its elaborate waffle platters, decadent milkshake offerings, and fully loaded crepes, already has several locations in Ontario and Alberta with major plans to expand across the country.

Last summer, Dished shared that D Spot would be opening more than 25 locations around the country – six of which will be in BC.

It looks like the first location for the province is already underway, as the brand has shared that the address will be 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, in Delta.

Other locations will soon be opening in Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna, too.

D Spot has a massive sweets menu, with items ranging from milkshakes (in varieties like matcha, rose and pistachio, chai latte, and banana mango), cakes (funfetti cake, anyone?), waffles, pancakes, and so much more.

While the main thing here is the dessert, D Spot also has a menu of savoury eats, including pizza, poutine, and fully loaded hot dogs.

D Spot has yet to share an opening date for the Delta location, so stay tuned for more information.

D Spot Dessert Cafe

Address: 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, Delta

Instagram