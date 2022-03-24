New chair lift to be built to the peak of Cypress Mountain Resort

Artistic rendering of the new SkyQuad chair lift for Mt. Strachan. (Cypress Mountain Resort)

Construction will begin in April 2022, after the end of the current winter season, on a new replacement chair lift reaching the highest point and ski terrain of Cypress Mountain Resort.

The new SkyQuad lift will replace the existing Sky Chair reaching the top of Mt. Strachan, an elevation of 1,440 metres (4,720 ft) to access the Glades, T-33, Top Gun, and Rip Cord runs.

Sky Chair was originally built in 1968 for Apex Alpine Resort near Pentiction, and it was relocated to Cypress Mountain in 1987 to serve the upper slopes of Mt. Strachan.

This old double chair will be replaced by SkyQuad’s new four-person chair system, which includes a loading carpet that will automatically guide skiers and riders at the bottom terminal to easily and seamlessly load onto the lift.

Using the quad chair model by internationally renowned Austrian gondola manufacturer Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, the SkyQuad will have a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour, and a ride time of just over four minutes. Passengers on this lift will have panoramic views of the local mountains, the Lower Mainland, and beyond.

It is anticipated that SkyQuad will be completed by October 2022, just in time for the upcoming winter 2022/2023 season.

Other new upgrades to Cypress Mountain Resort include a new heated outdoor dining plaza next to Cypress Creek Lodge and more major improvements to the snowmaking system.