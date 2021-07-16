Cypress Mountain's massive coaster thrill ride is now open (PHOTOS)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Cypress Mountain’s exhilarating new attraction has opened to the public, just in time for peak summer.

The resort’s massive new Eagle Coaster opened earlier this week. The gravity-fed coaster begins at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain and features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

Here’s a look at the mountain’s latest attraction:

The attraction starts at $29 for one ride and $39 for two rides for ages 10 and over, with the single rider required to be at least 124 cm (4’1″) in height. Young children between the ages of three and nine must ride on the lap of an accompanying adult, and tickets start at $12 for one ride and $19 for two rides.

There are 80 ride slots each hour during the initial daily available times from 10 am to 6 pm.

