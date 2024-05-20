Costco Canada is finally selling the viral double chocolate chunk cookie that is so huge some say it could be a meal on its own.

The massive cookie — first available at US stores earlier this year —has been recently spotted on menus at Costco Canada locations, and folks are raving about it on social media.

“Just wanted to let everyone know that the epic cookie is now in Canadian stores. Just purchased 3 my sister loved them !! $3.49 at my local store a lot of people were ordering,” wrote one person on the Costco Canada Reddit page.

A picture of the Costco foodcourt board shows that the cookie is 820 calories and is selling for $3.49.

Some Redditors responded to the post, providing more details about the new menu item.

“Had one today, it’s about 5-6″ diameter, was served warm. Quite thick for a cookie, the center was under baked, the edges crisp and chewy,” said one commenter, who added that the dessert is great for sharing.

“Eating one yourself is very doable but would feel quite savage.”

“Super warm and soft very good cookie filled me up like a meal lol,” said another.

One TikToker noted the cookie was almost the same size “as [their] face.”

Others noted that the texture of the cookie seems “softer and fluffier” than its US counterpart.

If you’re dying to try the cookie and want it delivered, Costco is officially launching on Uber Eats across Canada this month. The service is also available for non-members as well, meaning those without a Costco card have a chance to get their hands on the viral dessert.

Have you seen or tried the double chocolate chunk cookie at your local Costco? Let us know in the comments.