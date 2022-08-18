If you’ve ever wanted to check out more of Burnaby Heights’ amazing restaurant scene, this week is the time to do it.

Starting tomorrow, August 19, and running until August 28, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.

The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.

From crab and lobster-stuffed ravioli at Sopra Sotto Pizzeria to Stranger Sundaes at Gelburn Soda Fountain, the dining series is a great way to try some new dishes from old favourite spots.

There will also be a few new eateries participating this year, including Circolo Cafe Bar and Suren Persian Cuisine.

The participating restaurants for this year’s Crave the Heights series include the following:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sopra Sotto (@soprasotto.vancouver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circolo Cafe Bar (@circolocafebar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gray Olive Cafeteria (@thegrayolive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabi & Jules (@gabiandjules)

You can check out each restaurant’s special offerings at the links above.

No advance tickets are required – just pop by these neighbourhood spots to try out the special Crave the Heights menu items.

To make the series even more celebratory, there will be three evenings of live jazz performances at the Heights Fountain Square on August 19, 26, and 27 from 4 to 6 pm.

When: August 19 to 28

Where: Participating restaurants