Crave the Heights will highlight 15 Burnaby restaurants this week
If you’ve ever wanted to check out more of Burnaby Heights’ amazing restaurant scene, this week is the time to do it.
Starting tomorrow, August 19, and running until August 28, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.
The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.
From crab and lobster-stuffed ravioli at Sopra Sotto Pizzeria to Stranger Sundaes at Gelburn Soda Fountain, the dining series is a great way to try some new dishes from old favourite spots.
There will also be a few new eateries participating this year, including Circolo Cafe Bar and Suren Persian Cuisine.
The participating restaurants for this year’s Crave the Heights series include the following:
- Sopra Sotto Pizzeria (4022 Hastings)
- Butchers Block BBQ House (4091 Hastings)
- Glenburn Soda Fountain (4090 Hastings)
- The Gray Olive Cafeteria (4190 Hastings)
- Shen Sushi (4219 Hastings)
- FiorDiLatte Cafe (4233 Hastings)
- Global Pet Foods (4293 Hastings)
- Caffe Artigiano (4359 Hastings)
You can check out each restaurant’s special offerings at the links above.
No advance tickets are required – just pop by these neighbourhood spots to try out the special Crave the Heights menu items.
To make the series even more celebratory, there will be three evenings of live jazz performances at the Heights Fountain Square on August 19, 26, and 27 from 4 to 6 pm.
Crave the Heights
When: August 19 to 28
Where: Participating restaurants