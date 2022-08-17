It’s hard to argue that an afternoon of dining, drinking, and finding the perfect pair of shoes kind of makes for the perfect day.

Shopping and eating go hand-in-hand, because how else are you going to have the energy to clock all those miles of browsing?

From home decor shops that also serve charcuterie boards to high-end department stores offering brunch, we are all about the eating-dining combo, especially when it can all happen in one place.

Save time and hit up these fantastic spots in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland where you can eat and shop – our two favourite hobbies.

Café Kitsuné — Vancouver

This Paris-based fashion and music brand just launched its Vancouver location earlier this year in the historic Gastown neighbourhood. You can shop at Maison Kitsuné while enjoying some of the cafe’s signature offerings, which include espresso drinks, pastries, and baguette sandwiches. The two spots are connected by a short hallway inside, so you can easily slip between the two without going outside, but the cafe itself also has a narrow row of bench seating in its small space, too.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7

Phone: 236-477-4777

It may not be in Vancouver proper, but Abbotsford’s Revive Social House is definitely worth a day trip out to the valley. This charcuterie, wine, and home decor spot aims to be a spot where folks can “sip, shop, gather, and graze.” Here, you can grab a boozy cocktail and a full-fledged charcuterie board while also shopping from its assortment of rattan furniture and boho-inspired decor.

Address: 33757 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-556-0568

Nordstrom Pacific Centre’s Bistro Verde and Ebar

Vancouver’s Nordstrom is not only centrally located in the downtown core, but it also offers the brand’s flagship restaurant Bistro Verde for a dining-shopping experience. Grab a wild salmon nicoise salad before shopping for a new pair of shoes or opt for a platter of the resto’s signature steak frites before browsing for a new fall wardrobe. Nordstrom Pacific Centre also has its famous Ebar inside, so you can fuel up in the midst of your shopping spree.

Address: 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604.699.2100

Holt’s Cafe Vancouver

Located inside the Holt Renfrew downtown, this is another higher-end spot where bites and browsing happen all at the same address. The Holts Cafe offers weekend brunch with menu items like dulce de leche French toast and eggs benedict, as well as weekday lunch from 10 am to 6 pm.

Address: 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-678-0316

Located at Chilliwack’s Minter Gardens, a garden and floral centre, Cultivate Cafe offers brunch and lunch menus that make for the perfect afternoon of dining and shopping for plants. For brunch, grab one of its many eggs benny varieties or some breakfast tacos. The lunch options include sandwiches, tacos, and salads.

Address: 10015 Young Road, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-402-0072



Coco et Olive

Half home goods store, half cafe, this Riley Park spot is a gem for locally-made ceramics, linen aprons, hard-to-find magazines, and unexpected gifts. Pop in for a chai latte and browse the wares, most of which are made by local artists, and just try to not leave with something new and cute for your kitchen. Coco et Olive also has one of the best personal-sized olive oil cakes in the city, so you’re going to want to try one of those, too.

Address: 3707 Main Street, Vancouver

Far Out Coffee Post

Tucked away on Dundas Street is a cafe slash vintage store slash pinball machine emporium. This spot serves espresso drinks and some food items, which you can enjoy while checking out its racks of vintage clothing in the back or playing one of its several vintage pinball machines. Far Out also has a separate vintage shop on East Cordova if you’re itching to check out more of its treasures.

Address: 2173 Dundas Street, Vancouver

This boutique and tea house is on Glover Road in historic Fort Langley. Set in an old house that is, you guessed it, painted white, this charming spot has a tea room on the main floor where you can go for afternoon high tea and small bites. It also sells wares throughout the house, from clothing to home goods to beauty products, which are tucked away in different spaces in the home, both upstairs and on the main floor.

Address: 9090 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Phone: 604-888-8386

