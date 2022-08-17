Reducing food waste is an issue that is increasingly at the top of mind for restaurants, both locally and internationally.

In an effort to encourage establishments to reuse food products and create less waste, Sustainable Cocktail Season is an initiative headed by Flor de Caña.

The rum brand has partnered with bars from around the globe to create unique and sustainable cocktails that use food scraps and other edible food waste components.

Each bar that participates in the initiative creates its own signature drink using Flor de Caña rum along with creative approaches to zero waste, like garnishes made from scraps, syrups made from fruit husks, and drinks served in empty coconut milk cans.

An emphasis on local ingredients has been made, too.

Eight Vancouver bars are participating in the program this season, which runs from July until September.

Local bars include the Straight and Marrow (with a drink called Every Rose Has Its Thron), Laowei (with the 1 Star Review), Homer St. Cafe (with the Cynapiña), and Hanai (with The Punch), to name a few.

On the Sustainable Cocktail Season initiative website, you can find each participating bar along with the cocktail they’ve created and how many grams of food waste were reduced per cocktail.

For example, Friendlies (the newly-opened Mount Pleasant spot) has created a Yellow Submarine cocktail using 12 year-aged Flor de Caña rum, Fino sherry, banana peel oleo, pineapple juice, lemon juice and cocoa bitters. Each of these drinks have a reduced food waste amount of 80 grams.

Since the initiative runs the span of a couple of months, you can embark on a casual, self-directed cocktail crawl to try each of the unique drinks while they’re on offer.

You can check out the website to view the full list of participating bars in BC and their respective cocktails.