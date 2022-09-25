19 fall Airbnb getaways in Canadian wine country

For some, fall means hitting the pumpkin patch and walking through the crunchy leaves. But for wine-lovers, they know it’s harvest season, and there isn’t a better time of the year to find yourself among the grape vines.

You might have noticed that back in May, Airbnb launched a Categories feature that lets you choose from over 50 different kinds of unique stays, including vineyards.

Airbnb just shared its most covetable wine country getaways coast to coast, and you’ll want to use up any remaining vacation time you have left to book a romantic fall winery getaway.

Okanagan Valley, BC

THE CHATEAU-PRIVATE BACKYARD RESORT

Six guests, four bedrooms, four beds, and two and a half bathrooms from $429 per night.

Beachfront downtown Kelowna pool hot tub BL 84446

Eight guests, three bedrooms, four beds, and two and a half bathrooms from $650 per night.

The Pink Flamingo – Downtown

Six guests, two bedrooms, two beds, one and a half bathrooms from $387 per night.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Niagara On The Lake Vineyard & River Farmhouse

Eight guests, three bedrooms, five beds, two and a half bathrooms from $900 per night.

Bright & Beautiful Villa with Pool

Eight guests, four bedrooms, four beds, and two bathrooms from $606 per night.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Escape 1.5 Acre☆Vineyards☆Sauna

Eight guests, three bedrooms, nine beds, and two bathrooms from $645 per night.

Boutique Wine Country Home with Pool and Hot Tub

Eight guests, three bedrooms, four beds, and two bathrooms from $675 per night.

Captain’s Quarters -Bungalow Steps to Queen Street

Six guests, three bedrooms, three beds, and two bathrooms from $487 per night.

Prince Edward County, Ontario

SnowOwl Retreat

Eight guests, four bedrooms, four beds, four and a half bathrooms from $1,150 per night.

Valley Road House

Six guests, three bedrooms, three beds, and two bathrooms from $424 per night.

Fitzroy Fieldhouse – Free Bikes, Near Wineries!

Six guests, three bedrooms, four beds, and two and a half bathrooms from $534 per night.

Annapolis Valley and Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia

The Church of Painted Sunsets on the Bay of Fundy

Six guests, one bedroom, three bedrooms, and one bathroom from $186 per night.

Oceanfront Cottage w Sunset Views

Six guests, two bedrooms, three beds, and two and a half bathrooms from $276 per night.

Hot Tub- Country Setting- McLauchlan Manor

Ten guests, five bedrooms, five beds, and two bathrooms from $700 per night.

Eastern Townships (The Wine Route), Quebec

Cabin Sutton 268 – 2 minutes from the slopes!

Four guests, one bedroom, three beds, and one bathroom from $265 per night.

La maison KNOWLTON HOUSE – 15 min BROMONT

Fits 14 guests, four bedrooms, six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms from $475 per night.

Suite Invite Orrin Dunning Guest Suite

Four guests, two bedrooms, two beds, one bathroom from $201 per night.

Massawippi Pearl CITQ 295183

Six guests, two bedrooms, three beds, and one bathroom from $400 per night.

Le chalet de L’Homme

Eight guests, three bedrooms, six beds, one and a half bathrooms from $190 per night.