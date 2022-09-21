The all-new Craft Beer Market in Victoria is opening soon and the space is stunning.

The space that used to belong to the iconic Canoe Brewpub has been renovated to make for one truly epic space while keeping the charm of the building completely intact.

Dished was recently able to take a tour for an exclusive look at the new Craft Beer Market with multiple bars, changing vibes from room to room, a huge outdoor area, and the largest list of beer taps in the city with over 100 options.

There are already so many great places to eat and drink in Victoria, and this new spot is definitely one of the coolest.

This massive room boasts multiple floors. From seating next to the vibrant open kitchen to the mid-level space with ideal TV views, to the more intimate and cozy private surf lounge upstairs with its’ own bar, fireplace, and cozy chairs, there’s something here for every guest.

It’s the design that also makes this bar so special.

A large canoe hangs on the ceiling as an ode to the restaurant that came before it. Huge wooden beams are exposed on the roof with sunlight filling the room with light. A huge mural adds colour and life to the space as well, making the inside feel as bright and cheerful as the outside space.

The enormous patio outside has picnic table seating, turf courts for bocce, a fire pit, and even an airstream container for yet another bar service area.

Watch the ships go by as well as everyone who will soon be able to take the completed boardwalk that wraps around the location. This will be people-watching at its finest.

Between these inside and outside areas, there is a large seating space that is an all-weather enclosed patio-style room. Overlooking the harbour, it offers a summer-style experience even when the weather takes a turn for the winter.

It’s become a well-known bar in several Canadian cities, like Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, and more, and this Victoria outpost will be a perfect addition to the roster.

This new Victoria Harbour hotspot officially opens on Monday, September 26, so stop by for a nacho barrel, burgers, pizza, beer, and more.

Craft Beer Market Victoria Harbour

Address: 450 Swift Street, Victoria

Instagram