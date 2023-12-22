"Canuck f**ks": Vancouver resident ripped for Bellingham Costco query

A Vancouver resident who had a simple question for the Bellingham subreddit about Costco got mixed reactions, including being straight-up ripped by some users.

We’ve reported on the sentiments of Bellingham residents in the past, with some feeling a little sour about Canucks that are heading down south for various reasons.

In this case, user Pizza2341 asked if anyone knew if the Bellingham Costco had any GoPro cameras in stock because Vancouver locations did not. While he did find some answers, he also found some heat that wasn’t necessarily an embodiment of the Christmas spirit.

“We spill a hell of a lot of blood in foreign sands to make the gasoline that cheap, and these canuck f**ks come take it like it’s their God damned birthright,” said someone in response.

Most others who weren’t fans of Pizza2341 seemed to have problems with Canadians coming to Bellingham just for gas.

“Do you promise not to bring down five gas cans and spend 20 minutes at one pump filling them up?” a user asked rhetorically.

Another user was kind and said, “Good luck, Canuckian,” but added, “Please don’t fill up 12 gas totes during peak hours as others have requested. Maybe just one to two.”

Some were kinder to Pizza2341, calling out some of their American peers for how they were treating the Canuck.

“Some of these answers are just plain crass and represent the ugly American. The guy just wants to know if GoPros are on sale. I’d suggest calling. Customer service will have it on their computer.”

Someone else blamed the attitudes on a lack of vitamin D.

“Wow, some lame responses in here. The lack of sunlight getting to everyone or something?”

This summer, we did a larger story about the sentiments around Canadians visiting the States.

The main hope or sentiment from our American neighbours seemed to be for Canadians to act less entitled when they were visiting.

On a different Reddit thread, one user wrote, “What really gets me is that apparently, a big part of the reason they come here is that Canada has strict standards on quality of food, which means they’re mostly coming here for our garbage 😬.”

Another user acknowledged that Canadians “contribute a lot to our economy” and wished they would “act less entitled and more considerate of local residents.”

One Canadian Redditor was apologetic on behalf of other Canadians.

“As your Canadian neighbour, I apologize for these imbeciles. If it makes you feel any better, they act the same, if not worse, up here.”

Another Canadian shared why they go to Bellingham.

“We visit Bellingham from Canada at least once a month or more. Your gas is half-price, your dairy is great, chicken is half-price, and your restaurants are terrific.”

Can’t we all just get along?