A TikToker gave us a peek into a Korean Costco and it’s a skincare lover’s dream

If you ever plan on checking South Korea off your travel bucket list, you might want to add visiting a Costco on your itinerary.

TikToker @joycechunvlogs took her followers inside a Costco in Busan and the deals on Korean skincare and food are unheard of in Canada.

“I thought I broke my wallet but everything turned out to be affordable… so that’s a win! I got so much new skincare and PLUS THEY HAD MARINATED CRAB, LIKE WHAT 🦀” reads Joyce’s caption.

The moment she stepped into the Costco, there was already an array of fragrances that she says were much cheaper compared to prices in Los Angeles, where she’s based.

“This Jo Malone one was only $114, which I thought was pretty impressive,” she said in the TikTok.

In Canada, the same size fragrance bottle can cost up to $220, so it’s quite the savings.

Then they stepped into skincare heaven (yes, Costcos in Korea apparently have a whole aisle for skincare).

All your fave Korean skincare products are sold in bulk packs of at least two or more costing between $10 to $26.

Unfortunately, Costco Canada has yet to sell these products, so Canadians still have to order online and pay shipping fees or buy them at specialty Korean skincare stores for a steeper price.

Joyce also showed her followers the amazing deals on food.

“I had to show you how cheap the enoki mushrooms were. All of these were $3, but in LA, it costs $3 for just one pack of enoki mushrooms,” she said.

It also sold a package of marinated crab (definitely not a Canadian staple) and a sashimi platter for just $25.

While the skincare and groceries were cheap, Joyce wasn’t impressed by the price of paper towels, which were $30 a pack.

“We spent $219 for all of this, which I think is a pretty good deal,” said the TikToker. “The hype is, real you have to come to Costco here in Korea.”

If you want a look inside another international franchise, here’s our review of Tim Hortons in the Philippines.