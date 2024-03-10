Membership required: Costco is reportedly tightening food court policy

Costco enthusiasts know that a trip to the wholesale giant isn’t complete without a visit to its legendary food court. You know, buy yourself a jumbo container of laundry detergent and a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Traditionally, the food court has been a haven for both members and non-members alike. But, there might soon be a seismic shift on the horizon.

Historically, Costco’s food courts have been lenient, allowing non-members to savor the delights without holding a coveted Costco membership card. It was a win-win situation – potential members got a taste of Costco’s offerings, and the company had a chance to entice them into becoming full-fledged members.

However, the winds of change are blowing, and Costco is reportedly tightening its grip on food court access.

According to a lengthy Reddit thread, a Costco membership will be the golden ticket needed to indulge in those delectable food court treats as of April — in the United States.

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco Canada for comment and confirmation if the stricter food court requirements will be implemented across Canada as well.

This move is a departure from Costco’s earlier approach, where food court access was viewed as a potential gateway to membership. The change could be attributed to Costco’s robust membership base, which stood at a staggering 129.5 million cardholders across 72 million households as of November 2023.

Costco has different policies currently in place. In Vancouver for example, foodies don’t need a membership to access and purchase items from the food court but other parts of BC enforce needing a membership to purchase food.

The big question now arises – is it worth getting a Costco membership solely for food court access? Starting at $60 a year for a basic membership or $120 a year for an Executive membership, the decision hinges on your shopping habits and preferences.

If your visits to Costco are primarily for a quick and affordable lunch, and you lean towards items that surpass the $1.50 hot dog deal, a membership might not be financially justified. But, if you anticipate benefiting from Costco’s array of deals on household items, groceries, and gas, a membership becomes a potential money-saving venture.

The shift in food court policy becomes a balancing act for Costco enthusiasts.

Starting April 8, a membership will be your entry ticket to the food court in the US.

If the idea of losing access to Costco’s food court delicacies is a culinary catastrophe, getting a membership could be the key to unlocking a world of savings and satisfying meals.

Costco does have a flexible cancellation policy allowing you to tread into this flavor-filled adventure risk-free.

So, is Costco membership your recipe for both a full stomach and a fuller wallet?