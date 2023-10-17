Meet the woman who may just be Canada's Costco Queen

If Canada had an unofficial Costco queen, it would be Tina Chow.

The Calgary resident is a Costco enthusiast whose passion for finding deals at the big-box store has gained her a huge following on her YYC Canada Costco Lovers social media accounts.

In an interview with Daily Hive, Chow said the idea to start the YYC Canada Costco Lovers group was ignited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says she has always been a go-to resource for friends and family whenever they need a shopping tip or information in general.

“I’ve always been known as 411. Like, remember in the good old days when you used to pick up the phone and dial one for information? So people always call me that,” she explains.

Chow says she didn’t go to the store that often during the pandemic, but when she did, her visits were very thorough.

“I probably am one of the only people that went up and down the aisles. I research everything that I do, it’s sort of in my nature.”

When speaking to Chow, it’s evident that her brain is a database of product knowledge. She’s more than just “411”– she’s a real-life Costco encyclopedia.

“I kind of have a Rolodex memory where I skim something, like I read 700 words a minute…,” she tells Daily Hive. “And then when I see the product, it triggers in my head, and then I can go back and search.”

A well-oiled Costco machine

At first, Chow started sending deals or cool products she found at Costco to her friends, and then it just grew from there.

Now, Chow’s YYC Costco Lovers has a dedicated team helping her run its social media accounts. Its Facebook page has amassed over 86,000 members, and over 120,000 people follow on TikTok.

“It sort of totally happened by accident. I had no intention of being an influencer or being on social media this way. It just organically grew,” she says.

YYC Costco Lovers runs like a well-oiled machine, with each social media platform serving a different purpose for its massive community.

“I go take the pictures when I’m at Costco, and then there’s the admin team, and they moderate and take care of basically everything else. And I couldn’t do it without them,” says Chow.

She’s the face of the TikTok page, letting followers know about new products and deals at the Calgary locations. One of her friend’s daughters, who is on the admin team, helps her film the videos.

The videos range from lookalike UGG slippers and heated throws to food items like pumpkin spice bites and frozen cookie dough.

Thanks to tips from group members and her very own investigatory skills, Chow showcases items at Costco you’ve always wanted to get your hands on or didn’t even know existed.



Her videos have a hint of a nostalgic familiarity to them because they’re styled similarly to how presenters on The Shopping Chanel would showcase items on TV.

But instead of working out of a TV studio, Chow is filming live in a Calgary Costco location, with actual shoppers surrounding her as she speaks to the camera about a featured product.

Filming in a busy Costco would be intimidating to many, but for Chow, it comes quite naturally.

She says the experiences she’s had in her career doing presentations and building client relationships have helped boost her confidence.

She also admits to being a natural “chatterbug” and an “extrovert.” She’s filmed so many videos that now the process is like clockwork.

“I just pick up the product and [say] whatever flies out, and we’re done.”

By now, she’s grown used to her fellow shoppers stopping to see what she’s doing. She adds that many other folks are too busy shopping to notice her.

Chow says she and her team also try to be conscious of the shoppers around her and film in the store during quieter hours.

“I don’t want to disrupt the flow of Costco’s business or have anybody upset ever. And we really respect the staff,” she says.

The group has its lovers… and some haters

The YYC Costco Facebook group is a treasure trove for information as group members post several times a day, sharing their Calgary Costco finds.

It doesn’t take too much scrolling to realize these are serious Costco shoppers.

Many of them take pictures of items they spotted, along with the location and time they saw the product on the shelves.

“Sunridge location as of 11:48 am Friday,” reads one of the posts, with a picture of huge tumblers in two-packs.

Others ask their fellow group members for help in their search to find out if a particular item is in stock.

“Has anyone seen the white standup desks at any location in Calgary…?” asks a member.

“Are the bigger Squishmallow boxes of 8 coming before Christmas? Or just the ornaments?” asks another poster.

The group even has its own “lingo” with hashtags like #FOMOOC (fear of missing out on Costco) and #IWWIWNW (I wonder what I’ll want next week).

Chow is also extremely active in the group, writing posts to welcome new members and showcasing any good finds she spots.

Like many online spaces with passionate fans, there are critics who aren’t entirely on board with the group dynamics of YYC Costco Lovers.

Some have posted to the online forum Reddit, expressing that the group is too extreme with their love for Costco, and others have expressed they aren’t fans of Chow’s larger-than-life personality.

When asked about her critics, Chow says she doesn’t respond “at all” to the negativity.

“I can’t make everyone happy, and engaging doesn’t get anyone anywhere,” she says.

A Costco community

For Chow, the YYC Costco Lovers group isn’t just random people who have come together because they like Costco. She feels like it has become her community.

She’s bonded with group members who have become lifelong friends, and that bond goes beyond online connections; it also applies to staff she has gotten to know in the Costco locations she frequents.

“We really respect the staff,” she says.

“I think the biggest thing Costco Lovers has done for me is I … still work downtown, I go downtown, I do my thing downtown, and you know… you have your own little bubble downtown,” she says.

“And now, you kind of see different lives, and you respect that. They’re working with the general public. Like, you might have somebody working who is a single mom or having a hard day. Like one day, there was a staff member in tears.”

“When you go in and… you yell at somebody in retail, or you’re upset about a return or a product like it’s not really their fault. And they love their careers, and I love to thank them and just give them shoutouts.”

While Chow and her team do not have any official affiliation with Costco, the store has definitely provided a platform for friendship and giving back.

Chow estimates the group has raised over $300,000 for local charities in the past three years, working with organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Southern Alberta and the Calgary Firefighters Foundation.

“I love community and giving back to the community,” she says.

She explains that she works to connect people within the group to host various charity initiatives.

“I’ve been called the connector. So I’ll connect the people together so that I’m not spending all my time coordinating everything, and everybody has their role, and we all step in and push towards that initiative,” she says. “And then … we celebrate it.”

A trusted brand that has “everything”

It might seem trivial that folks could have such a strong passion for a big-box store, but Chow and her fellow YYC Costco Lovers aren’t alone.

Earlier this year, Costco was named Canada’s most trusted brand.

Costco didn’t only come out on top, tying for the most trusted brand overall alongside MEC (Mountain Equipment Company), but it was also named the most trusted grocery chain in the country.

And if Costco has a biggest fan, it may just be Chow.

“I think one is price, great price. If you actually go up and down all the aisles, a lot of people don’t realize how much product they have. It’s kind of a one-stop,” Chow says.

“[It has] stationery…, appliances, car supplies…, and then the seasonal items and food and freezer and fruit…[it has] everything.”

With files from Isabelle Docto