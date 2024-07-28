We may not be able to buy the same items here as in the US, but as one American shopper pointed out, Costco Canada does have a pretty great selection of baked goods.

Previously, one Canadian content creator compared the menus at food courts in the US and Canada. This time, an American shopper heads north of the border to see just how different the bakery section really is.

Maggie Perkins is a content creator and according to her online professional profile she works for Costco US. In the video, she heads to the downtown Vancouver location, where she finds an impressive variety.

Watch the video below:

“I used to work in the bakery at Costco, and today I got to go to the Costco in Vancouver, Canada,” she wrote in the caption. “It was fun to see all the different items they carry! It all looked amazing. Well done, Costco Bakery! The Canadian Costco experience was cool.”

In the short clip, Perkins makes her way through the bakery and reacts to the variety available.

Some of the items that caught Perkins’ attention were the boxes of 20 mini chocolate croissants for $8, the lemon poppy seed loaf, the pineapple coconut cake, and the blueberry cheese crust pie.

She also points to the Chocolate Lovers’ Cookie Pack and states, “We used to do these in the United States, and now we have raisin instead of the double chocolate chunk.”

Other baked goods that Perkins found fascinating were the different types of bread available, such as the brioche and ciabatta buns.

“I wanted to try it all!” she wrote.

Of course, no trip to Costco Canada is complete without stopping at the food court to order the chicken tenders and fries and the poutine.

"The poutine and gravy fries were definitely special to Canada, and the chicken tenders were a solid 10/10. I think it's interesting that the hot dog combo is still $1.50 even though other canadian items are peoced higher. They were out of ice cream so we couldnt try the sundae but i wanted to!!!"

“These are some of the best french fries I’ve had, ever, period,” said Perkins.