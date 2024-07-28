Air Canada said it’s investigating an incident between a passenger and a crew member leading to a cancelled flight.

Aviation news site FL360aero shared a video of the alleged incident on social media, showing a flight attendant shouting at a passenger. In an email to Daily Hive, Air Canada confirmed that the incident occurred on July 26 onboard flight AC73 from Casablanca to Montreal.

According to FL360aero, the plane was taxiing for departure when sources said a female passenger asked for a blanket “due to the excessive air conditioning.”

In the video, a flight attendant walks up and down the aisle, shouting at the passenger.

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew, okay? Everyone, behave,” she shouted. “Be quiet, fasten your seatbelt, or you’re getting off!”

One passenger comments, “Alright, I like that attitude. Look at this attitude right here.”

The flight attendant reportedly called the police to disembark the passenger. However, others allegedly left the plane in support of the passenger, prompting the airline to cancel the flight.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Stress levels are quite high in the sky these days : An Air Canada flight from Casablanca (CMN) to Montreal (YUL) was canceled due to the inappropriate behavior of a flight attendant on July 26, 2024. The Airbus A330-343 aircraft (C-GHLM) did the taxi aiming a departure while… pic.twitter.com/h3s4fbGF5A — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 27, 2024

Although Air Canada didn’t provide further details about the incident, it said that the passengers left on the same flight the following day with a different crew.

They stated that they’re taking the incident “very seriously.”

“It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience yesterday fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada,” they stated.

“We informed them of the compensation we are offering, not only for the delay but also to take into account the nature of this exceptional incident that does not reflect our values of hospitality.”