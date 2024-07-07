Canadian compares food court menu at Costco Canada vs. the US

Exactly how different is the food court menu at Costco Canada vs. the US? One Canadian content creator set out to find the difference.

Both countries appear to have some similar menu items, such as the pizza and the hotdog combo. But there are several items specific to each country that would make hungry shoppers on either side of the border rather envious.

Arty is a Vancouver-based content creator who creates videos about food and theme parks. In a recent video, he visits Costco locations in Canada and the US to compare what you can order in both countries.

“American Costco menu versus Canada menu. Which one’s the best?” he asks.

Watch the video below:

Hotdog combo

“First, we have the hotdog and soda,” said Arty.

The sausage is the same in both countries, but he points out that hotdog buns in Canada have sesame seeds and observes that “it’s a little soft.”

Another option that Canada has is the Polish dog.

“You also have the Polish dog; the sausage is spicier,” he noted.

Pepperoni and cheese pizza

Other popular menu items are Costco’s pepperoni and cheese pizza, which are available in both countries.

“You got the two types of Costco pizza but there’s really not much of a difference here,” observed Arty.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Here’s something that some Canadians might want to see on the menu: the chicken Caesar salad.

“Something you won’t find in Canada is the chicken Caesar salad,” said Arty. “I wonder if this is their rotisserie chicken.”

Costco Fries

Surprisingly, the french fries appear to be a Costco Canada exclusive.

“Something you can only get in Canada are Costco fries,” Arty stated. “It’s a shame because these fries are so good.”

Poutine

Speaking of fries, Costco Canada’s food court menu also has a very Canadian dish: poutine.

“We also have the poutine — Costco fries covered in cheese curds and gravy,” said Arty. “Literally my favourite thing at Costco.”

Chicken Strips

It turns out that only Costco Canada serves the popular chicken strips and fries.

Turkey Sandwich

Canada might have the Polish dog, but the US has the turkey sandwich.

“You also can’t get this in Canada,” Arty said, adding that the sandwich was “good but dry.”

Chicken Bake

Here’s hoping Costco Canada’s taking notes because there is one delicious-looking menu item that should be available here.

“Really sad you can’t get this in Canada: the chicken bake,” stated Arty.

Churros vs. Cookies

Here’s something Costco US has that would likely make Canadian shoppers jealous: churros. But we do have an alternative to the sweet treat: a chocolate chip cookie.

“We don’t have the churro, but we have this which replaced the churro in the US,” Arty pointed out.

Ice cream

If you’re in the mood for a different type of dessert, Costco Canada serves ice cream on a cone (chocolate or vanilla) and ice cream sundaes (caramel, chocolate, or berry).

“In Canada, there’s a couple of differences when it comes to ice cream,” explained Arty. “First of all, we have cones. But we also have hot caramel sundae.”

Drinks

Here’s where the US does better than Canada when it comes to options.

“So for drinks, Canada only has soda,” Arty observed. “In the US, you have iced coffee, smoothies.”

The verdict

After trying the menu items in both countries, Arty finally shares his thoughts on which country has the best Costco food court menu.

“I think Canada wins,” he concluded.

Still, we definitely wouldn’t say no to that churro, though.

What do you think of these menu items? Let us know in the comments.