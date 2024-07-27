You can get refunds or replacements for these recalled items in Canada

From electric kettles to bikes, there have been many recall notices issued in Canada. Sometimes, it can be tough to keep track of all of them, so here’s a roundup of some prominent recalls you should know about.

For many of these items, you’ll be eligible for a replacement, refund, or even a gift card, depending on where they were purchased.

Remember, it’s important to stop using these recalled items immediately as they could pose health and safety risks.

Health Canada recently recalled thousands of electric kettles due to a fire hazard.

The agency said the kettle base can overheat and melt the plastic on the electrical wire when plugged in, potentially causing a fire. The recalled kettle is made by the brand À la Cuisine and applies to the following products:

Stainless Steel LED Electric Kettle, 1.7 Litre, JF-2015, UPC Code 32318528

Stainless Steel Kettle, 1.8 Litre, FY-2010C, UPC Code 32320067

1.7 Litre Glass Electric Kettle, FY-2010C, UPD Code 32318527d

If you have one of these affected products, you can receive a new kettle of equal value. Find out the steps you need to take here.

Blenders Health Canada issued the recall in December for BlendJet 2 models sold in various colours and designs. “The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire, and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers,” warned the health department, adding that Canadians should stop using it immediately. Canadians who have any of the impacted units can get a new blender base for free. Even if you haven’t experienced any overheating/blade issues on your BlendJet 2, this is still a great opportunity to get a more powerful, brand-new motor for your device. And the best part is that you don’t need a receipt to do so. Find out how you can get a BlendJet 2 replacement here. Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker

Costco issued a recall notice for this item back in 2020, but thanks to the retailer’s flexible policy, if you still have one of these Crock-Pots in your appliance cabinet, you can return it to your nearest Costco location for a full refund.

The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers were recalled due to a possible burn risk. In a release, the company stated that the item was sold in Costco warehouses in Ontario between March 2018 and August 2018.

According to the manufacturer, the cooker “can pressurize when the lid is not properly locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the multi-cooker is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids.” The affected product has the model number SCCPPC600-V1 and a date code between L079JN and L261JN.

You can return the Bissell Multi Cordless Hand Vacuum (model 1985C) and Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum (model 2151C) to Costco for a full refund.

According to the company, “As of January 17, 2024, the company has received one report of a battery pack sparking and overheating resulting in a minor burn injury in Canada.”

You can check if your product is part of the recall by checking the model number listed in a large black bar on the product label.

This recall applies to Positec’s Certified 10a 2-in-1 Electric mower, 14″, and Certified 12a two-in-one electric mower, 17″, which were sold at Canadian Tire from January 2019 to June 2021.

Around 71,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada. You can return the mowers to Canadian Tire for a full refund.

This is another item that can be returned to Canadian Tire for a refund.

GT Bicycles has recalled several models. This is due to the risk of the bicycle’s headtube/downtube separating from the frame, which can pose a fall hazard for the rider.

If you own this bike, immediately stop using it and take it to the nearest authorized dealer for a free replacement frame. Check here for more information.

Health Canada has recalled multiple air fryers sold at Best Buy and if you have your receipt you could receive a $75 gift card if you don’t have proof of purchase.

The recall notice, issued in March, warned customers that certain models of the appliance are at risk for overheating, causing handles to melt or break, and posing a potential fire and burn hazard. According to Health Canada, the recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

The recall applies to the following models:

If you own one of the impacted air fryers, Health Canada says you should immediately unplug and stop using the product.

You’ll have to cut the product’s cord, take a photo of the model number, and share the purchase receipt using this form to get a gift card loaded with an amount equal to the full price of the air fryer. If you don’t have a receipt but can submit other things, you are still eligible for a $75 Best Buy gift card. Find out more about the process to get your gift card here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre, Imaan Sheikh, and Isabelle Docto