Corduroy Restaurant, known for its opposition to BC’s COVID-19 health protocols, has been ordered to close for defying provincial health orders.
The eatery, located at 1943 Cornwall Avenue, posted a video on its Instagram account on Wednesday publicizing the closure order.
Rebecca Matthews, the owner of the Kitsilano establishment, has gone on record numerous times in opposition to provincial health officials.
According to Vancouver Coastal Health’s records, the eatery was shuttered on October 20, 2021, for “Communicable Disease” and “Contravention of a Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Order.”
No reopening date has been identified within the records.
The City confirmed to Dished Vancouver that “as a result of the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) Closure Order to Corduroy Lounge, the City of Vancouver has suspended Corduroy’s business license until December 31, 2021.”