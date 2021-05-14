Vancouver’s Corduroy Restaurant has reopened for takeout and delivery service, according to its website.

The Kitsilano eatery made headlines last month when it defied British Columbia’s ban on indoor dining and served customers inside.

Video was later shared on social media showing the restaurant crowded with patrons. When Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) inspectors arrived, diners began chanting “get out.”

The City of Vancouver subsequently suspended Corduroy’s business licence, although it was reinstated on April 20. Its liquor licence was also suspended.

In late April, crowds of people gathered outside a Vancouver restaurant for a “rally and protest” against COVID-19 public health orders.

Photos shared with Daily Hive show dozens of people gathered outside Corduroy Lounge in Kitsilano, many without masks on.

Video posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page showed Cornwall Avenue packed with people – some seated in folding chairs, others holding signs – as music plays.

Outdoor gatherings at the time, and still currently, are limited to 10 people in British Columbia.

With files from Vincent Plana and Zoe Demarco