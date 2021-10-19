Legal action launched against BC restaurant defying vaccine pass orders

A British Columbian health authority has taken the next steps to shut down a restaurant that’s flouting the province’s vaccine pass rules.

Fraser Health has served a civil claim to Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope. Fraser Health has also filed two affidavits in BC Supreme Court, according to documents filed on Monday.

The documents show that the Fraser Health authority has launched a court petition as a civil action through the BC Supreme Court, which will be heard on Wednesday, October 20 in Vancouver.

Daily Hive has reached out to Fraser Health, who said they’ll provide additional details as soon as they’re available. Rolly’s Restaurant has not replied to Daily Hive.

After receiving complaints and reports for weeks, Fraser Health ultimately ordered the restaurant to close after repeated attempts to gain compliance through education.

“Unfortunately, the business has been non-compliant with the order since it was implemented, despite our repeated attempts to engage with them,” Curtis Harding from Fraser Health told Daily Hive.

Rolly’s Restaurant also had its business license from the District of Hope suspended and the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) suspended its liquor license.

As of October 15, the LCRB received 885 vaccine card-related complaints across the province.