10 controversial food opinions that will forever divide us

For something so associated with bringing people together, food can also be a divisive domain. We all have our personal tastes, but when it comes to taste about taste itself, the gloves come off. People are adamant about their food opinions.
We’ve all witnessed a person ranting about condiments or the eternal argument about pineapple on pizza. Food opinions can ruin first dates and every major city thinks its style of spaghetti, chili, and burger is the only way to go.
We can’t solve these serious world disputes, but here are 10 common controversies in the eating world.
Is a hotdog a sandwich?
This conundrum is one of the most common questions among food obsessives and scrappy internet debaters. If you want to get official about it, Merriam-Webster does consider a hotdog a sandwich by definition (basically, a food filling between bread).
Still, food nerds fight like dogs over this one. But let us lay down our culinary swords to unite, and agree on one thing: hotdogs are a gift from the gods and never get old.
Vanilla is a boring flavour
Yes, we know that true vanilla is an expensive, precious pod that’s unique and flavourful. But it still gets a bad rap. Calling something “vanilla” is to call something boring and banal. It’s like this poor flavour never had a chance.
Vanilla gets a particularly hard time with ice cream — some see it as a cop-out and a “blank” canvas, missing any bells and whistles. But for true vanilla lovers, there’s nothing like that classic floral, fruity taste in any dessert.
Pineapple and ranch sauce on pizza
Considered a Canadian invention, ham and pineapple pizza is one of the most polarizing food preferences. A true love-or-hate topping. Some crave that combination of sweet and salty, while others consider it a crime against food.
A unique Vancouver pizza tradition, squirting ranch dressing all over your take-out slice seems bizarre to visitors. But it does cut the sharp saltiness of greasy late-night pizza with a creamy zing.
Let’s talk cilantro
This common herb enhances everything from Mexican dishes to Vietnamese soups and almost every country’s cuisine in between. Yet, people either enjoy its flavour enhancement or run for the hills at the very sight of it.
It turns out that this is not a matter of preference — it’s a matter of chemistry and genetics. Some of us are born with a certain taste-smell gene that perceives cilantro as a pleasant citrus and herbal taste. For others with the gene variant, cilantro tastes rotten or like dish soap. So don’t take offence if your dinner guest bristles at your cilantro-laced supper. They were just born that way.
Ketchup should be forbidden on some foods
Is ketchup a classic condiment welcome on everything or a sugary sauce that should stay in its own corner with burgers and fries? Is ketchup a kiddie condiment or a universal standard of sauces? Many gourmands despise it and in some places, you’ll face threats if you put it on your hot dog. But let’s admit it… we all use ketchup to some degree.
Where the controversy amps up is when people put it on mac and cheese, eggs, or god-forbid — an expensive steak. That might be pushing the packet just a bit.
Are we okay with well-done?
Any serious steak eater is outraged when someone orders their meat well done. We get it…some eaters get squeamish about the red bloody juice and pink texture of a rare or medium rare ribeye. But the steak purists aren’t wrong either—grilling meat to the point of being well-done takes away a lot of flavour, tender texture, and moisture.
And then there’s eggs. Runny yolks or hard yellow pucks? There will always be two camps in this breakfast battle of wills.
Where does mayo really belong?
Here we are, back to hotdogs. Mayo between the bun should be outlawed, according to some. Many eaters despise the creamy condiment altogether, finding it too fatty and overpowering, even on a simple sandwich. Others glob mayonnaise on everything from pizza to salad and swear it’s the only thing fries should be dipped in.
Trendy menu words
We’ve all seen dish descriptors that make us roll our eyes in restaurants. Sometimes menu writers try way too hard to romanticize simple food. Yet, people still perk up at the mention of some overused buzzwords. If “artisan,” “house cut,” and “Grandma’s recipe” go away, the food will still taste the same. We promise.
Isn’t watermelon just water melon?
For the longest time, many considered watermelon as just that — a bunch of water in triangle slices. Tasty and refreshing, yes. A picnic and beach staple for sure. But completely void of the health kicks of other fruits. In fact, the opposite is true.
Watermelon is a nutritional powerhouse and superfood, packed with antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, and fibre that promote overall wellness.
Are American cheese slices dumpster food?
The synthetic-like squares of neon yellow cheese known as “American” are in a class of their own. The slices we peel from plastic can’t be compared to classical European cheeses, aged in caves and blessed by monks. That wouldn’t be fair. But people still debate if it’s a good cheese or a garbage cheese.
Still, there’s no denying that despite its processed quality, American cheese melts perfectly and is a cohesive layer of gooey goodness that makes any grilled cheese, burger, or omelette next level.