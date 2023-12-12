10 controversial food opinions that will forever divide us

For something so associated with bringing people together, food can also be a divisive domain. We all have our personal tastes, but when it comes to taste about taste itself, the gloves come off. People are adamant about their food opinions. We’ve all witnessed a person ranting about condiments or the eternal argument about pineapple on pizza. Food opinions can ruin first dates and every major city thinks its style of spaghetti, chili, and burger is the only way to go. We can’t solve these serious world disputes, but here are 10 common controversies in the eating world. You might also like: "Not worth it": Cross-border trips to Costco in Bellingham sparks debate

Is a hotdog a sandwich?

This conundrum is one of the most common questions among food obsessives and scrappy internet debaters. If you want to get official about it, Merriam-Webster does consider a hotdog a sandwich by definition (basically, a food filling between bread).

Still, food nerds fight like dogs over this one. But let us lay down our culinary swords to unite, and agree on one thing: hotdogs are a gift from the gods and never get old.

Vanilla is a boring flavour

Yes, we know that true vanilla is an expensive, precious pod that’s unique and flavourful. But it still gets a bad rap. Calling something “vanilla” is to call something boring and banal. It’s like this poor flavour never had a chance.

Vanilla gets a particularly hard time with ice cream — some see it as a cop-out and a “blank” canvas, missing any bells and whistles. But for true vanilla lovers, there’s nothing like that classic floral, fruity taste in any dessert.

Pineapple and ranch sauce on pizza