TikToker shares must-buy Canadian snacks that aren't available in the US

The US typically gets all of the shine when it comes to unique food items Canadians are willing to drive across the border for, so one TikToker is highlighting Canadian snacks that are worth a road trip.

It’s true: Canadians will never say no to a trip down south to shop at Trader Joe’s. So much so, that one American town has shared their disdain for it on Reddit.

It’s hard to resist when Canucks who do their groceries in the US say they save so much more money there than when they shop here.

But there are still plenty of quintessentially Canadian snacks that you can’t get anywhere but home.

TikTok user @caalleigh recently shared a list of must-buy treats in Canada after one of her followers from the US asked for suggestions.

“Please, can we just keep in mind that everybody’s opinion is different, I’m just trying to feature all of the Canadian snacks that we have that I think people should just try at least once,” she added as a disclaimer.

She included the usual suspects like ketchup chips but also shared the different brands you can try that aren’t Lays, including Old Dutch and Miss Vickie’s Sweet and Spicy Ketchup chips.

She mentions Ruffles All Dressed chips, but the flavour has been available in the US since 2017, although apparently Americans don’t really understand it.

She then lists coffee creamers you can’t buy in the US, including Tim Hortons’ donut-flavoured creamers and Maple Latte International Delight.

And then there’s the sizeable list of chocolate bars that aren’t available in the US, including Aero bars, Coffee Crisp, Smarties, and Caramilk.

Even though they’re available in the US, the TikToker also mentions KitKat bars because she says it “tastes so much better in Canada.”

You can’t have a list of must-buy Canadian snacks without the Kinder Surprise eggs, which are banned in the US due to safety concerns regarding the small plastic toys in the chocolate egg.

You’ll just have to eat the egg before you cross the border, unless you want to risk being stopped by border patrol for trying to smuggle contraband.

The TikToker also suggests more underrated Canadian snacks like Hawkins Cheezies (homemade in Belleville, Ontario!), Hickory Sticks, maple cookies, President’s Choice chocolate chunk cookies, and bannock.

She also suggests drinks including the classic Canada Dry ginger ale and the exclusive Canadian Crush flavour, Cream Soda.

Last, but definitely not least, the TikToker lists some of her go-to fast-food restaurant poutines including Wendy’s, Dairy Queen, A&W and Burger King.

Many Canadians in the comments also recommended Costco and Harvey’s poutine.

What do you think of her recommendations? Did she miss any must-buy Canadian snacks? Let us know in the comments.