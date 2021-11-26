Edmonton mansion in Connor McDavid’s neighbourhood listed for $3.9M

You could live in the same neighbourhood as NHL superstar Connor McDavid, if you’ve got almost $4 million bucks to spare for this massive home.

The luxe home is very close to the three-story, custom-built home for McDavid that was on display for Architectural Digest earlier this week.

According to its listing on Zoocasa, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms sprawled out across nearly 6,100 square feet.

There is also a large rooftop patio that offers views of the city and river valley, very similar to the sights that McDavid called “really nice,” which has since spawned into a viral debate online.

The huge modern kitchen would be perfect to entertain some guests, and you could get your work done in the home’s office as well.

Other highlights include an indoor sports court and a second level sophisticated lounge with city and river valley views.

But you better save your pennies.

It’s listed at $3,895,000, making it one of the most expensive homes currently up for sale in Edmonton.