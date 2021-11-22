These are the 10 most expensive homes in Edmonton

Do you have a cool $5 million burning a hole in your pocket?

If yes, congratulations, you can afford the home at the top of this list, with $100 to spare.

Here are the 10 most expensive homes in Edmonton listed on Zoocasa.

You might also like: Edmonton is officially one of the most affordable cities in North America

California-based pizza chain to open first Canadian location in Edmonton

These frozen waterfalls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

Landing at number 10 on our list of most expensive homes in Edmonton is a 6,900 square foot home that includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a walkout style basement, a vegas style wet bar and wine room, an exercise room, home theatre, and a heated garage that can accommodate up to five vehicles.

Tucked away on Windermere Crescent, this home offers more than 4,200 square feet of living space on its main and upper floors, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Highlights in this home include a huge granite island in the kitchen, walk-in closets in all the bedrooms upstairs, with the master suite offering river valley views with custom his/hers closets and a five-piece spa-like ensuite bathroom.

Nestled around Windsor Park, this home along Saskatchewan Drive features nearly 5,500 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen. The downstairs has a games room, a gym and a family room.

This dazzling home offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms for more than $2.9 million. It’s perfect for hosting family and friends, with the backyard boasting a 10-foot long flame table surrounded by built-in seating and planters. The garage has room to accommodate four vehicles, plus an extra tall garage door for trailers. The walkout basement also has a large theatre, gym, and recreation area.

At nearly $3 million, this home clocks in at 6,200 square feet along with its 1,000 square feet triple garage with heated floors and a linear drain. The main floor wows with 10-foot ceilings, and the lower floor boasts nine-foot tall ones. An extravagant entertainment area and bar can be found downstairs, with three bedrooms and bathrooms in the home.

Backing onto Ramsay Ravine, this 5,700 square feet home boasts five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a kitchen for all the major events with two built-in gas wall ovens, an induction cooktop, two Miele dishwashers, Dekton countertops and a massive island. In the basement, you will find in-floor heating, a theatre, rec room, gym and a wet bar.

This home, listed at nearly $3.9 million, features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms sprawled out across nearly 6,100 square feet. Highlights include an indoor sports court, a rooftop patio, a two-level balcony and a luxury kitchen.

One of two homes on our list that resides on Saskatchewan Drive, this spectacular five-bedroom home offers more than 7,600 square feet of living space. Highlights include a rooftop deck with a hot tub, a nanny suite with a bedroom, a theatre room and a wine cellar.

Backing onto the River Valley, this estate home offers a dizzying 14,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The garage is suitable for eight vehicles, the nanny suite alone is more than 1,000 square feet, and, of course, there is a wine and rec room.

The granddaddy of them all, this home on Saskatchewan Drive is listed for nearly $5 million, thanks in part to its River Valley views and grand size of more than 9,000 square feet. The 2,000 square foot rooftop patio with hot tub and observation deck gives panoramic views, and inside, an elevator connects all four floors of the home. Four of the five bedrooms have ensuites, and there’s a garage fit for eight vehicles. With all of those things, it makes sense why this tops the list of most expensive homes in Edmonton.