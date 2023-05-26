17 companies hiring over 254 positions in Vancouver this June

Rumi said, “What you seek is seeking you,” but if you want one of these covetable roles you do actually need to submit a resume because they’re unlikely to come knocking on your door.
From local companies expanding to massive organizations hiring here in little ol’ Vancouver, there are so many opportunities for job seekers right now.
Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:
BrainStation
- Who: BrainStation is a leading technology education company with campuses in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Miami and London. With a focus on empowering individuals and organizations with the digital skills they need to succeed, BrainStation offers exciting courses and training programs in high-demand areas like Data Science, Web Development, Design, Marketing, Product Management and Artificial Intelligence.
- Jobs: BrainStation has 15 positions currently available in operations, sales and web development, user experience design, data science and cybersecurity subject matter.
- Perks: You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology and digital skills. BrainStation is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
- More: To learn more about BrainStation’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Superintendent, Content Marketing Manager, Residential Property Manager, Senior Civil Project Coordinator, Labourers, Concrete Pump Operator, Rigger, Revenue Accountant and more.
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1,000, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, and various employee discounts including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend.
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Engineering Manager, Product Manager, Mobile, Data Analyst (Product), Senior Software Developer, Mobile, Software Developer, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Senior Software Engineer in Test, AP & Payroll Specialist, Technical Talent Sourcer and Software Engineer in Test, Co-Op. If you’re interested in applying but not sure for which role, you can submit a general application.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Safe Software
- Who: Safe Software is the world’s only all-data enterprise integration company. Specializing in geospatial data integration, the Safe team is passionate about creating amazing technology that helps hundreds of thousands all over the world do amazing things with data.
- Jobs: Safe Software is currently hiring for a Product Marketing Manager, C++ Software Developer II, FME Form, C++ Software Developer II, CMDI (CMD), Quality Analyst I, Account Manager II, Software Engineer in Test, Account Manager, Quality Analyst Intern (September 2023), and C++ Software Developer Intern (September 2023).
- Perks: Employees enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, profit sharing and Safe’s RRSP/TFSA matching program. Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe’s headquarters in Surrey, BC. Safe HQ offers an on-site gym, community lunches and even lunchtime sports.
- More: To learn more about what it’s like to work at Safe, visit its careers page.
McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Sales Associate – Versace, Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut, Seasonal Sales Teammate – Under Armour, Dessert Trailer Team Member – The Praguery, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonuses, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
Willful
- Who: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Its platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.
- Jobs: Willful is currently hiring for a Head of Legal.
- Perks: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect:
- Fully remote
- The opportunity to work in the nascent space of estate planning that is ripe for disruption
- Competitive salary and participation in employee stock option plan (ESOP)
- Comprehensive Sun Life benefits plan, including health, dental, and vision
- Choice of $500 perk: a health spending account (HSA) OR an RRSP matching through Wealthsimple for Employees
- An annual education budget to sharpen your existing skills or learn a new skill set
- Shortened summer hours, and company-wide “recharge” days off in December in addition to your vacation time
- Competitive parental leave policy
- Flexible work hours to accommodate both work and home life
- Fun and inclusive remote team events and in-person retreats twice a year
- More: You can learn more about Willful’s job openings on its careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructor, Part-Time Web Development Instructor, Casual Learning Experience Designer and a Learning Advisor (West Coast) to join its clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Prediction), Senior Software Engineer Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Engineer – Developer Experience, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform), Principal Engineer, Web Platform, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Marketplace) and more.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. Reddit really wants to make it a home for everyone, Reddit has to start by ensuring all employees can find a home here first. Reddit has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
- Comprehensive health benefits
- Flexible unlimited vacation days
- Monthly global wellness days
- Family planning stipends and services
- Four+ months of paid parental leave
- Personal & professional development stipends
- Paid volunteer time off
- Workspace and home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
7-Eleven
- Who: The popular chain of convenience stores is hiring, and according to the company, it offers competitive compensation and benefits while providing a dynamic work environment with plenty of opportunities for growth.
- Jobs: 7-Eleven is looking to hire dozens of roles including Senior Marketing Manager – External Marketing, Sales Associate, Assistant Store Leader (Manager), Sr. Sales Associate, and more.
- More: To learn more about 7-Eleven’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Aritzia
- Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.
- Jobs: Aritzia is hiring for 100 roles in BC across many departments, including full and part-time seasonal distribution centre associates in New Westminster.
- Perks: Aritizia offers industry-leading benefits including a product discount, employee assistance program, and many other perks.
- More: You can check out all of Aritzia’s open roles online.
Lululemon
- Who: According to job postings, Lululemon is an innovative performance apparel company for yoga, running, training, and other athletic pursuits. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional design, Lululemon creates transformational products and experiences that support people in moving, growing, connecting, and being well.
- Jobs: Lululemon is hiring “educators,” or retail sales associates, and many other roles.
- Perks: Lululemon offers extended health and mental health plans, paid time off, savings plans, generous employee discounts, fitness and yoga classes, a parenthood top-up and more.
- More: To see all open roles available from Lululemon, visit its careers page.
E-Comm 9-1-1
- Who: According to the job posting, E-Comm 9-1-1 is a recognized leader in emergency communications, providing first responders and the public with critical life-safety services in communities across BC.
- Jobs: E-Comm 9-1-1 is hiring 911 Emergency Call Takers in the Lower Mainland.
- Perks: The company offers competitive salaries, generous vacation plans, extended health and dental benefits, employee savings plans with employer-matched contributions to a savings account, pension plans, and career development opportunities.
- More: To learn more and see all open roles, you can visit its careers page.
Konrad
- Who: Konrad is a digital agency and product innovation firm that offers strategy, design, and technology services to the world’s most ambitious businesses and brands. Leveraging its design-driven approach to building cutting-edge digital solutions, Konrad delivers compelling experiences to clients and customers. Konrad has offices in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, London, Miami, and San Jose, employing over 500 of the world’s brightest digital professionals.
- Jobs: Konrad has six developer positions currently available in Vancouver.
- Perks: You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including a culture of learning and development, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology. Konrad is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
- More: To learn more about Konrad’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Who: According to job postings, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Disney Animation continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully animated feature film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to its 62nd animated feature, Wish, releasing November 2023.
- Jobs: In Vancouver, both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Industrial Light & Magic are hiring for a variety of roles in the film and animation industries.
- More: You can see all the Vancouver job postings via Disney Careers.
The Pacific National Exhibition
- Who: Owned by the City of Vancouver, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is a healthy and vibrant non-profit organization dedicated to delivering over three million visitors a year with memorable experiences through access to first-class cultural, music, sporting and family entertainment events, as well as access to public space for passive recreation.
- Jobs: To help prepare for the hundreds of thousands of visitors from August 19 to September 4, the Pacific National Exhibition has announced that it is looking to hire over 1,000 “enthusiastic and dynamic” employees. The PNE is hiring in a variety of departments for the annual fair, including box office attendants, games and rides operators, guest experience, and more.
- More: Check out the complete list of PNE Fair jobs, including descriptions and pay, online.
City of Vancouver
- Who: According to the City, Vancouver consistently ranks as one of the world’s most liveable cities and is working towards being the greenest city in the world. Named among Canada’s Top 100 Employers, BC’s Top Employers, and Canada’s Greenest Employers, the City of Vancouver seeks colleagues who can help shape and embody our core commitments to sustainability, decolonization, equity and outstanding quality of life for all residents.
- Jobs: There are more than 50 open roles at the City of Vancouver from analysts and project managers to landscape designers and clerks.
- More: Check out all the open roles in Vancouver via the City online.
BC SPCA
- Who: The BC Society for the Protection and Care of Animals is looking for folks who want to work with other people who share their commitment to giving back to their communities and all creatures great and small, according to the BC SPCA.
- Jobs: The BCSPCA is hiring for a variety of roles in the province, including temporary remote summer call centre jobs, animal protection officers, and more.
- More: You can learn more and see all open roles at the BC SPCA online.
