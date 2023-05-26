17 companies hiring over 254 positions in Vancouver this June

Rumi said, “What you seek is seeking you,” but if you want one of these covetable roles you do actually need to submit a resume because they’re unlikely to come knocking on your door.

From local companies expanding to massive organizations hiring here in little ol’ Vancouver, there are so many opportunities for job seekers right now.

Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:

Who: BrainStation is a leading technology education company with campuses in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Miami and London. With a focus on empowering individuals and organizations with the digital skills they need to succeed, BrainStation offers exciting courses and training programs in high-demand areas like Data Science, Web Development, Design, Marketing, Product Management and Artificial Intelligence.

BrainStation has 15 positions currently available in operations, sales and web development, user experience design, data science and cybersecurity subject matter. Perks: You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology and digital skills. BrainStation is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology and digital skills. BrainStation is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. More: To learn more about BrainStation’s open roles, please visit its careers page.

Who: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Its platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.

Willful is currently hiring for a Head of Legal. Perks: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect: Fully remote The opportunity to work in the nascent space of estate planning that is ripe for disruption Competitive salary and participation in employee stock option plan (ESOP) Comprehensive Sun Life benefits plan, including health, dental, and vision Choice of $500 perk: a health spending account (HSA) OR an RRSP matching through Wealthsimple for Employees An annual education budget to sharpen your existing skills or learn a new skill set Shortened summer hours, and company-wide “recharge” days off in December in addition to your vacation time Competitive parental leave policy Flexible work hours to accommodate both work and home life Fun and inclusive remote team events and in-person retreats twice a year

Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect: More: You can learn more about Willful’s job openings on its careers page.

Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Aritzia is hiring for 100 roles in BC across many departments, including full and part-time seasonal distribution centre associates in New Westminster. Perks: Aritizia offers industry-leading benefits including a product discount, employee assistance program, and many other perks.

Aritizia offers industry-leading benefits including a product discount, employee assistance program, and many other perks. More: You can check out all of Aritzia’s open roles online.

Who: According to job postings, Lululemon is an innovative performance apparel company for yoga, running, training, and other athletic pursuits. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional design, Lululemon creates transformational products and experiences that support people in moving, growing, connecting, and being well.



Lululemon is hiring “educators,” or retail sales associates, and many other roles. Perks: Lululemon offers extended health and mental health plans, paid time off, savings plans, generous employee discounts, fitness and yoga classes, a parenthood top-up and more.

Lululemon offers extended health and mental health plans, paid time off, savings plans, generous employee discounts, fitness and yoga classes, a parenthood top-up and more. More: To see all open roles available from Lululemon, visit its careers page.

Who: According to the job posting, E-Comm 9-1-1 is a recognized leader in emergency communications, providing first responders and the public with critical life-safety services in communities across BC.

E-Comm 9-1-1 is hiring 911 Emergency Call Takers in the Lower Mainland. Perks: The company offers competitive salaries, generous vacation plans, extended health and dental benefits, employee savings plans with employer-matched contributions to a savings account, pension plans, and career development opportunities.

The company offers competitive salaries, generous vacation plans, extended health and dental benefits, employee savings plans with employer-matched contributions to a savings account, pension plans, and career development opportunities. More: To learn more and see all open roles, you can visit its careers page.

Who: Konrad is a digital agency and product innovation firm that offers strategy, design, and technology services to the world’s most ambitious businesses and brands. Leveraging its design-driven approach to building cutting-edge digital solutions, Konrad delivers compelling experiences to clients and customers. Konrad has offices in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, London, Miami, and San Jose, employing over 500 of the world’s brightest digital professionals.

Konrad has six developer positions currently available in Vancouver. Perks: You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including a culture of learning and development, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology. Konrad is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

You’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits including a culture of learning and development, a collaborative work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, retirement planning, travel/vacation and new device allowances, flexible work arrangements, and social events. You’ll have the chance to work alongside a talented and innovative team of professionals who are passionate about technology. Konrad is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. More: To learn more about Konrad’s open roles, please visit its careers page.

Who: According to job postings, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Disney Animation continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully animated feature film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to its 62nd animated feature, Wish, releasing November 2023.

In Vancouver, both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Industrial Light & Magic are hiring for a variety of roles in the film and animation industries. More: You can see all the Vancouver job postings via Disney Careers.

Who: Owned by the City of Vancouver, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is a healthy and vibrant non-profit organization dedicated to delivering over three million visitors a year with memorable experiences through access to first-class cultural, music, sporting and family entertainment events, as well as access to public space for passive recreation.

To help prepare for the hundreds of thousands of visitors from August 19 to September 4, the Pacific National Exhibition has announced that it is looking to hire over 1,000 “enthusiastic and dynamic” employees. The PNE is hiring in a variety of departments for the annual fair, including box office attendants, games and rides operators, guest experience, and more. More: Check out the complete list of PNE Fair jobs, including descriptions and pay, online.

Who: According to the City, Vancouver consistently ranks as one of the world’s most liveable cities and is working towards being the greenest city in the world. Named among Canada’s Top 100 Employers, BC’s Top Employers, and Canada’s Greenest Employers, the City of Vancouver seeks colleagues who can help shape and embody our core commitments to sustainability, decolonization, equity and outstanding quality of life for all residents.

There are more than 50 open roles at the City of Vancouver from analysts and project managers to landscape designers and clerks. More: Check out all the open roles in Vancouver via the City online.

Who: The BC Society for the Protection and Care of Animals is looking for folks who want to work with other people who share their commitment to giving back to their communities and all creatures great and small, according to the BC SPCA.

The BCSPCA is hiring for a variety of roles in the province, including temporary remote summer call centre jobs, animal protection officers, and more. More: You can learn more and see all open roles at the BC SPCA online.

With files from Amir Ali and Daniel Chai