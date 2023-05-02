The PNE is hiring over 1,000 people for fun and exciting jobs this summer

The recent warm temperatures in Vancouver are a reminder that summer is just around the corner, and that means the return of the PNE Fair.

To help prepare for the hundreds of thousands of visitors from August 19 to September 4, Pacific National Exhibition has announced that it is looking to hire over 1,000 “enthusiastic and dynamic” employees.

PNE is hiring in a variety of departments for the annual fair, including box office attendants, games and rides operators, guest experience, and more.

“If you’re looking for a fun and exciting end-of-summer opportunity, come work for the iconic PNE Fair,” the PNE said in a social media callout for applications.

Many of the roles have a minimum age requirement of 15 by August 1, 2023. Positions include Prize Home Hosts, Discovery Farm Hands, and Box Office Attendants.

PNE said it offers training and development for team members to learn new skills and gain valuable work experience. Roles also come with opportunities for promotions and position transfers.

Wages start at $17.59 an hour. This factors in that base wages begin at $16.75 per hour, with 5% additional pay in lieu of vacation and other benefits, resulting in the $17.59 figure.

Those who are hired for positions at the 2023 summer fair can expect a number of perks and employee rewards, including discounts on passes to The Fair and at all PNE Food Stands.

Employees also have the chance to earn gift card rewards through the PNE Spotlight Program and will receive free admission throughout the 15-day event.

The PNE also recently wrapped up its hiring for the 2023 Playland season, which is slated to open on Saturday, June 3.

Check out the complete list of PNE Fair jobs, including descriptions and pay, online.

With files from Amir Ali