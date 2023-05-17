Lululemon is hiring in Vancouver and gigs pay as well as the pants fit

Lululemon Athletica, a Vancouver-born global phenomenon of a brand, is hiring.

Positions vary regarding experience and education required, but most jobs pay well and come with great benefits and bonuses.

While most positions are based in Vancouver, some are based in other parts of Metro Vancouver.

If you’ve got managerial experience, Lululemon is looking for an assistant manager in guest experience. Two openings based in Vancouver and Richmond pay up to $43 per hour. According to the job listing, assistant managers in guest experience are a crucial part of the store leadership team.

All successful applicants need one year of people management experience and one year of leadership experience.

For those with ambitions in design, Lululemon is also looking for a junior designer based out of Vancouver. According to Glassdoor, the position pays up to $96,000, and two to five years of industry experience are required, along with a BA, BFA, or BS in design.

Applicants also need proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Excel, and Word and work with Mac computers.

For those who gravitate more towards the tech side of things, Lululemon is also looking for a manager in digital brand experience operations.

Glassdoor states that this position’s typical hiring range in California is between $97,000 and $128,000 annually. Lululemon is looking for someone with around a decade of experience with an undergraduate degree in tech, business, marketing or a related field.

If you have experience in retail, Lululemon is also seeking educators or retail sales associates. Positions pay up to $23.97 per hour, with highly sought-after perks, like discounts and yoga classes.