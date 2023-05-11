Disney is hiring in Vancouver and some of the salaries are magical

Disney is hiring for many jobs in Vancouver, and some roles offer big salaries.

The roles vary from entry-level to senior positions in various fields, but many relate to animation.

Even if you’re just looking to get your foot in the door at Disney, they’re also looking for an intern.

While Disney doesn’t list salaries for each position, Glassdoor has estimated wages for each role.

The roles are offered through Walt Disney Animation Studios and Industrial Light & Magic.

One of the highest-paid positions that Disney is currently hiring for in Vancouver is the Senior Software Engineer – Interactive Visualization role.

Glassdoor says that role can offer up to $144,000 per year. However, the position requires a lot of experience and qualifications in computer science, including at least four years of developing user-facing software.

Disney is also hiring for an R&D FX/Crowds Engineer for Industrial Light & Magic, and that role pays up to $114,000 per year.

A position that doesn’t require nearly as much training or experience in computer science is the Jedi Academy Compositing position. While no salary details are available, you’d get to join Industrial Light & Magic’s Jedi Academy, which sounds pretty cool.

As mentioned, Industrial Light & Magic is seeking an HR Intern for fall 2023. It’s a four-month placement that starts in September 2023 with the possibility of an extension. There are no details about salary.

For the complete list of jobs, click here.