E-Comm is hiring in Vancouver offering good pay and a four-day workweek

If you can handle high-pressure situations, you might want to head to the E-Comm careers page, which is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver.

E-Comm provides first responders and the public with critical life-safety services across the province. That includes police and fire call-taking and dispatch to over 70 police and fire departments across BC.

The organization is looking for people who want to join the team to help save lives and protect property.

Positions are based in Vancouver.

Shifts are long, but they come as part of a four-day workweek. So, for example, if you get hired as an E-Comm call taker, you’d work four 12-hour days per week, but then you’d get four days off.

The pay rate for training is $28.07 per hour, or $56,193 per year, based on 2022 rates.

Once hired, the rate of pay increases from $30.41 to $35.77 per hour, or $60,885 to $71,614 per year.

Positions are under the CUPE, Local 8911 employee group.

According to the job listing, E-Comm also offers a generous vacation plan, extended health and dental benefits, an employee savings plan, a pension and career development.

Minimum requirements for the job are a high school diploma, a general knowledge of southwest British Columbian and Metro Vancouver geography, and the availability to work full-time during a nine-month training period “with minimal or no vacation time.”

This is the only role that offers a four-day workweek.

E-Comm is also hiring for some IT roles in Vancouver, including a Service Desk Technician, which pays up to $69,362.51 annually.

For a complete list of E-Comm jobs, click here.