13 companies hiring over 956 positions in Vancouver this July

If you can believe it, 2023 is more than half over now. The summer is the ideal time to reflect on what you want from your working life and discover a new role.

Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role.

Who: Doormat is Ontario’s real estate lawyer, revolutionizing a critical stage of the homeownership experience through an online personalized experience where buyers and sellers can conveniently communicate, negotiate, and complete their real estate transactions, all within a user-friendly and secure environment. Combining legal tech and proptech, Doormat is evolving the untapped real estate lawyer industry and is dedicated to simplifying the real estate transaction process, starting in Ontario. Through its online platform, Doormat is bringing much-needed simplicity and ease to a complex process and is building a better way to do real estate.

Doormat is Ontario’s real estate lawyer, revolutionizing a critical stage of the homeownership experience through an online personalized experience where buyers and sellers can conveniently communicate, negotiate, and complete their real estate transactions, all within a user-friendly and secure environment. Combining legal tech and proptech, Doormat is evolving the untapped real estate lawyer industry and is dedicated to simplifying the real estate transaction process, starting in Ontario. Through its online platform, Doormat is bringing much-needed simplicity and ease to a complex process and is building a better way to do real estate. Jobs: Doormat is looking for a Product Designer to join its innovative team.

Doormat is looking for a Product Designer to join its innovative team. Perks: Working at Doormat offers a range of perks, including a competitive salary, the chance to participate in an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and the exciting opportunity to be an early-stage employee at a venture-backed startup.

Working at Doormat offers a range of perks, including a competitive salary, the chance to participate in an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and the exciting opportunity to be an early-stage employee at a venture-backed startup. More: You can learn more about Doormat here.

Who: At Sampler, its mission is to deliver data-driven omnichannel product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. In other words, it helps consumers touch, taste, and smell brands wherever they discover products. Since 2013, it’s worked with over 900 brands to deliver millions of product samples to consumers worldwide. Its clients include consumer packaged goods brands (CPGs) such as L’Oréal, Henkel, and CLIF Bar along with major retailers like Kroger and Target.

At Sampler, its mission is to deliver data-driven omnichannel product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. In other words, it helps consumers touch, taste, and smell brands wherever they discover products. Since 2013, it’s worked with over 900 brands to deliver millions of product samples to consumers worldwide. Its clients include consumer packaged goods brands (CPGs) such as L’Oréal, Henkel, and CLIF Bar along with major retailers like Kroger and Target. Jobs: Samper is currently hiring for B2C Growth Marketing Manager, Controller, and Senior People Operations Manager.

Samper is currently for B2C Growth Marketing Manager, Controller, and Senior People Operations Manager. Perks: Working at Sampler offers a range of perks including access to telemedical, wellness, and stress management programs, an employee stock option plan, a generous vacation policy and a flexible work schedule, parental leave benefits, ample learning and development opportunities, and more.

Working at Sampler offers a range of perks including access to telemedical, wellness, and stress management programs, an employee stock option plan, a generous vacation policy and a flexible work schedule, parental leave benefits, ample learning and development opportunities, and more. More: You can learn more about Sampler here.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: is to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Data Science Instructor, and Associate Product Manager to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Data Science Instructor, and Associate Product Manager to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans. Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.

Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials, and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials, and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere. Jobs: Aritzia is hiring hundreds of fashion lovers for its upcoming warehouse sale in Vancouver including general associates, team leads, wrappers, and cashiers.

Aritzia is hiring hundreds of fashion lovers for its upcoming warehouse sale in Vancouver including general associates, team leads, wrappers, and cashiers. Perks: Flexible scheduling and special access to the sale before or after shifts.

Flexible scheduling and special access to the sale before or after shifts. More: You can check the job and apply online.

Who: Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories.

Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. Jobs: Spirit is hiring sales associates and store managers in Vancouver.

Spirit is hiring sales associates and store managers in Vancouver. Perks: C ompetitive pay, a premium pay incentive program, a flexible schedule, and a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases all season long.

ompetitive pay, a premium pay incentive program, a flexible schedule, and a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases all season long. More: You can learn more about open roles and apply online.

Who: The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is hiring a ton of seasonal roles for its upcoming 2023 summer fair.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is hiring a ton of seasonal roles for its upcoming 2023 summer fair. Jobs: The PNE is looking to hire more than 1,000 people across many departments including agriculture, food & beverage, games, gaming, rides, public safety & parking, TicketLeader, PlayLand maintenance, and PNE facilities and maintenance.

The PNE is looking to hire more than 1,000 people across many departments including agriculture, food & beverage, games, gaming, rides, public safety & parking, TicketLeader, PlayLand maintenance, and PNE facilities and maintenance. Perks: Free access to The Fair, employee discounts, training and development, and more.

Free access to The Fair, employee discounts, training and development, and more. More: You can learn more and apply online.

Who: Canada Post delivers billions of items to Canadians each year – and you can be a big part of making this happen. As a temporary, on-call delivery agent (also known as a letter carrier), you’ll be the face of Canada Post in your community and make sure customers and businesses get the mail and parcels they’re waiting for.

Canada Post delivers billions of items to Canadians each year – and you can be a big part of making this happen. As a temporary, on-call delivery agent (also known as a letter carrier), you’ll be the face of Canada Post in your community and make sure customers and businesses get the mail and parcels they’re waiting for. Jobs: Canada Post is hiring on-call Letter Carriers in Vancouver.

Canada Post is hiring on-call Letter Carriers in Vancouver. Perks: Canada Post offers competitive pay, classroom and on-the-job training, and opportunities for permanent employment.

Canada Post offers competitive pay, classroom and on-the-job training, and opportunities for permanent employment. More: You can learn more about being a Letter Carrier at Canada Post and apply online.

Who: The City of Vancouver is always hiring and if you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can have a positive impact on your community, then you should apply today.

The City of Vancouver is always hiring and if you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can have a positive impact on your community, then you should apply today. Jobs: There are more than 50 open roles across different departments including administration, engineering services, parks, recreation, and culture, corporate services, community and social development, and more.

There are more than 50 open roles across different departments including administration, engineering services, parks, recreation, and culture, corporate services, community and social development, and more. Perks: The City of Vancouver provides employees with competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career development and professional advancement.

The City of Vancouver provides employees with competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career development and professional advancement. More: Learn more and see all open roles online today.

Who: Providence Health Care operates hospitals, residences, and clinics in BC. It is “committed to excellence in patient- and family-centred care,” according to its careers page.

Providence Health Care operates hospitals, residences, and clinics in BC. It is “committed to excellence in patient- and family-centred care,” according to its careers page. Jobs: Providence Health Care is hiring multiple roles across departments including facilities, social work, nurses, students, and more.

Providence Health Care is hiring multiple roles across departments including facilities, social work, nurses, students, and more. Perks: Employees can get wellness benefits, retirement contributions, education opportunities, and even relocation assistance.

Employees can get wellness benefits, retirement contributions, education opportunities, and even relocation assistance. More: To learn more and see all open roles, you can visit its website.

Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].

With files from Amir Ali and Daniel Chai