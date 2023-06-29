13 companies hiring over 956 positions in Vancouver this July

If you can believe it, 2023 is more than half over now. The summer is the ideal time to reflect on what you want from your working life and discover a new role.
Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role.
Doormat
- Who: Doormat is Ontario’s real estate lawyer, revolutionizing a critical stage of the homeownership experience through an online personalized experience where buyers and sellers can conveniently communicate, negotiate, and complete their real estate transactions, all within a user-friendly and secure environment. Combining legal tech and proptech, Doormat is evolving the untapped real estate lawyer industry and is dedicated to simplifying the real estate transaction process, starting in Ontario. Through its online platform, Doormat is bringing much-needed simplicity and ease to a complex process and is building a better way to do real estate.
- Jobs: Doormat is looking for a Product Designer to join its innovative team.
- Perks: Working at Doormat offers a range of perks, including a competitive salary, the chance to participate in an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and the exciting opportunity to be an early-stage employee at a venture-backed startup.
- More: You can learn more about Doormat here.
Sampler
- Who: At Sampler, its mission is to deliver data-driven omnichannel product experiences that create personalized relationships between people and brands. In other words, it helps consumers touch, taste, and smell brands wherever they discover products. Since 2013, it’s worked with over 900 brands to deliver millions of product samples to consumers worldwide. Its clients include consumer packaged goods brands (CPGs) such as L’Oréal, Henkel, and CLIF Bar along with major retailers like Kroger and Target.
- Jobs: Samper is currently hiring for B2C Growth Marketing Manager, Controller, and Senior People Operations Manager.
- Perks: Working at Sampler offers a range of perks including access to telemedical, wellness, and stress management programs, an employee stock option plan, a generous vacation policy and a flexible work schedule, parental leave benefits, ample learning and development opportunities, and more.
- More: You can learn more about Sampler here.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Senior Financial Analyst, Data Science Instructor, and Associate Product Manager to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on its careers page.
McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 square metres of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion Euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Sales Associate – Kate Spade New York, Visual Assistant Store Leader – Kate Spade New York, Assistant Store Manager – Stuart Weitzman, Sales Lead – Stuart Weitzman, Assistant Manager – Sunglass Hut, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonuses, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position), and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
Safe Software
- Who: Safe Software (Safe) is the world’s only all-data enterprise integration company. Specializing in geospatial data integration, the Safe team is passionate about creating amazing technology that helps hundreds of thousands all over the world do amazing things with data.
- Jobs: Safe Software is currently hiring for a Cybersecurity Operations Analyst, C++ Software Developer II, Product Manager, Product Marketing Manager, Quality Analyst I, Product Manager, and Systems Engineer II.
- Perks: Employees enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, profit sharing, and Safe’s RRSP/TFSA matching program. Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe’s headquarters in Surrey, BC. Safe HQ offers an on-site gym, community lunches, and even lunchtime sports.
- More: Learn more about what it’s like to work at Safe here.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000+ photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Customer Support Specialist, Engineering Manager, Data Analyst (Product), Senior Software Developer, Mobile, Software Developer, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Senior Software Engineer in Test, Software Developer, Growth and Software Engineer in Test, Co-Op. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? Submit a General Application here.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in the office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Concrete Pump Manager, Interior Designer, Junior Property Manager, Procurement Coordinator, Labourers, Constr
uction Administrator, Superintendent, Hoist, Flaggers, and more.
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1,000, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, various employee discounts including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend.
- More: Check out its jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
Aritzia
- Who: Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. Aritzia’s team is made up of creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, and it’s home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. Aritzia is about good design, quality materials, and timeless style — all with the well-being of people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia prides itself on creating immersive and highly personalized shopping experiences on its website and in its more than 100 boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.
- Jobs: Aritzia is hiring hundreds of fashion lovers for its upcoming warehouse sale in Vancouver including general associates, team leads, wrappers, and cashiers.
- Perks: Flexible scheduling and special access to the sale before or after shifts.
- More: You can check the job and apply online.
Spirit Halloween
- Who: Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories.
- Jobs: Spirit is hiring sales associates and store managers in Vancouver.
- Perks: Competitive pay, a premium pay incentive program, a flexible schedule, and a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases all season long.
- More: You can learn more about open roles and apply online.
Pacific National Exhibition (PNE)
- Who: The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is hiring a ton of seasonal roles for its upcoming 2023 summer fair.
- Jobs: The PNE is looking to hire more than 1,000 people across many departments including agriculture, food & beverage, games, gaming, rides, public safety & parking, TicketLeader, PlayLand maintenance, and PNE facilities and maintenance.
- Perks: Free access to The Fair, employee discounts, training and development, and more.
- More: You can learn more and apply online.
Canada Post
- Who: Canada Post delivers billions of items to Canadians each year – and you can be a big part of making this happen. As a temporary, on-call delivery agent (also known as a letter carrier), you’ll be the face of Canada Post in your community and make sure customers and businesses get the mail and parcels they’re waiting for.
- Jobs: Canada Post is hiring on-call Letter Carriers in Vancouver.
- Perks: Canada Post offers competitive pay, classroom and on-the-job training, and opportunities for permanent employment.
- More: You can learn more about being a Letter Carrier at Canada Post and apply online.
City of Vancouver
- Who: The City of Vancouver is always hiring and if you’re looking for a meaningful career where you can have a positive impact on your community, then you should apply today.
- Jobs: There are more than 50 open roles across different departments including administration, engineering services, parks, recreation, and culture, corporate services, community and social development, and more.
- Perks: The City of Vancouver provides employees with competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and opportunities for career development and professional advancement.
- More: Learn more and see all open roles online today.
Providence Health Care
- Who: Providence Health Care operates hospitals, residences, and clinics in BC. It is “committed to excellence in patient- and family-centred care,” according to its careers page.
- Jobs: Providence Health Care is hiring multiple roles across departments including facilities, social work, nurses, students, and more.
- Perks: Employees can get wellness benefits, retirement contributions, education opportunities, and even relocation assistance.
- More: To learn more and see all open roles, you can visit its website.
With files from Amir Ali and Daniel Chai