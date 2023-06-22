Every back-to-school season in Vancouver, Aritzia-lovers line up to shop the legendary warehouse sale.

This year, why not apply to work? Then, you not only skip the line but also get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s biggest shopping events of the year.

Aritzia told Daily Hive that it’s hiring to fill 1,000 roles for the upcoming Warehouse Sale later this summer. And there are tons of jobs that are no experience necessary – perfect for building your resume.

“The event will bring more than 1,000+ seasonal job opportunities including general associates, team leads, wrappers, and cashiers,” reps told Daily Hive. The hourly wage is between $16.75 and $18 an hour, depending on experience.

As a warehouse sale team member, you also get flexible scheduling. But the biggest perk is that you get shopping access before or after shifts.

Aritzia hasn’t released the details of this year’s big sale, including the dates. But if you have open availability later this summer, then you should apply.

The global fashion brand was founded in Vancouver in 1984 and has over 100 boutiques in North America.

Its brands have been spotted on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber. Many Vancouver fashion lovers have at least one piece from Aritzia. Some even have their whole wardrobe from the trend-setting design house.

So, if you want to help Vancouver Aritzia-lovers find the perfect ‘fit amongst racks and racks of Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, and more – submit your resume now and attend an upcoming hiring fair to snag one of these gigs.

When:

Monday, June 26 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Tuesday, June 27 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Wednesday, June 28 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Thursday, June 29 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Place – enter via the main entrance and go to the second floor